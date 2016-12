Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review

Each week the coaches at Boulder City High School nominate an athlete to spotlight for contributions made to his or her team. This week’s honoree is senior Julia Worrall, who plays forward for the Lady Eagles basketball team. Worrall was recognized for her top play, averaging seven points and 10 rebounds this season. In the Lady Eagles’ Dec. 12 game against Basic, Worrall was the top scorer, with eight points. She is the daughter of Scott and Barbara Worrall.