Thanks to Boulder City Museum

Modest improvements to aquatic facility needed

Thank You Boulder City Museum for the Oral Talk Boulder City, Nevada History.

It was done at the Boulder City Library Community Room on July 22 at 1 pm.

The topics included Boulder Dam Project Act of 1928 and building BoulderCity, Nevada.

Families request a talk border issue/immigration issue same now as in the past.

Investors wanted Hoover Dam built to create additional agriculture lands.

Investors wanted a market for their Mexico-grown agriculture products.

We hope Boulder City Museum could do this talk at the Boulder City LibraryCommunity Room.

Archibald Crawford