Reasons to be thankful plentiful

Since our paper comes out each Thursday and Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday of the month, it seems natural to take this opportunity to give thanks for all the blessings that have come my way — and the way of this staff — over the past 365 days.

First and foremost we are all thankful for the opportunity to share with you the news and stories about the people and events that happen each week in Boulder City. While selfishly we are happy to have jobs — that we enjoy — and great co-workers, all of our efforts would be fruitless without you.

We are grateful that area residents continue to embrace our role in the community, whether it be by reading the paper each week, answering our questions as we seek to report on events and issues, or purchasing an ad to promote your business, yard sale or upcoming event.

We are also extremely thankful and grateful for your patience and understanding that we are human and sometimes make mistakes (which we will always correct), and that our staff is small. Try as we might, we cannot be everywhere all the time or answer the telephone when you call. It’s just the nature of things that sometimes we are away from our desks or already on the phone, but we do get back to you as soon as we can.

We are especially appreciative of those who offer tips and suggestions for future articles and ways we can improve. Having extra eyes and ears — without looking like a character from a science fiction movie — is something to be thankful for.

We even are thankful for those who don’t agree with our opinions and tell us exactly that. It makes us try harder, and opens our eyes to different perspectives.

We are grateful for those challenges as they keep us alert, aware and cause us to think twice about any given situation. It also reinforces our belief in the power of the First Amendment and a person’s right to speak their mind and how it plays an integral role in our daily lives.

We are thankful to have been recognized by our peers earlier this year with numerous awards for our work.

We are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of Boulder City and all that makes it so special. From the special events to the achievements by our students and dedication of our service clubs and nonprofit organizations, there is so much giving going on in town. People give of their time, talent, money and more to enrich the lives of others.

Most importantly, we are thankful for our family and friends. They are there to offer us support and guidance, a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen to our gripes.

They give us a life outside of work because none of us can work 24 hours a day. They make us smile and laugh, make sure we get the last bite of our favorite kind of pie, and are happy to sit by us quietly watching the sky be painted in reds, pinks and oranges as the sun sets.

They help us create memories to last a lifetime, and that will warm our hearts when they can’t physically be there.

They enrich our lives in more ways than we can count. And for that we are truly thankful.

We are thankful to have this day and all of the bounty it brings. Plates piled high with turkey, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and cranberries, shared with those you love — or those in need — and time to revel in the festivities surrounding the holiday is another reason to be grateful.

Happy Thanksgiving to all. May today, and all your days, be filled with as much love, friendship and joy that this holiday brings.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.