Letters to the Editor

Garrett students benefit from trip to Kidvention, devoted teacher

I recently had the opportunity to accompany 37 outstanding Garrett Junior High School seventh-grade U.S. history students to Kidvention. Kidvention was sponsored by our local Boulder Dam Credit Union.

At Kidvention, the students were presented with four topics that were debated by high school debate students versus some of our elected legislators. The students were given a chance to vote on the argument they found most persuasive. It was an interesting process to watch, and it started many conversations on the bus ride back to school and in my own home.

Our students are lucky to have Kathleen West, who makes history fun and engaging every day. She should be commended for taking the extra time and energy to expose our students to such a civic engagement and intellectual discussions. May they continue to listen to one another and engage in their civic duty as they mature.

Special thanks to Mrs. West, the leadership of Garrett Junior High School and Boulder Dam Credit Union for sponsoring Kidvention 2017.

Jenifer Jefferies

Release of trapped cat in same area doesn’t solve issue

The other day I live-trapped a cat that had been harassing and killing wildlife in my yard. I took it to the city animal control office. The fellow there took my pertinent information. And then told me what was going to happen.

The cat would be checked for an identification chip, spayed or neutered, given its shots and then kept for a week or more. If it was not claimed, it would be released in the general area where it was captured — that would be my yard.

At this point I became quite irritated and asked the young man why he thought I had trapped the animal. He was not sure. I told him I did not want that cat in my yard again to kill more wildlife. He said he would have to check with his supervisor to see if the cat could be placed somewhere else.

I now realized, as I scrutinized the cat carefully, that I had trapped it before, and was likely going to do it again. Through my taxes I would pay for medical care, three hots and a cot for this cat and then this animal would be returned gently back near my residence to start the process over again. If this isn’t job security for bureaucrats, I don’t know what is.

I told the young man that if I trap this cat again, I would take it to Searchlight to determine if it lived there. If it got away from me, oh well.

I will admit I do not like Boulder City government, and this incident will surely not lessen my disdain.

Del Kidd