Letters to the Editor

Wear red shirts to show support of our veterans

Every Nov. 11, the United States celebrates Veterans Day. It is a day to thank and honor those who have selflessly served our great country.

Veterans Day is not just a day off of work or school. It is a day to honor the members of our armed services for their service, dedication and sacrifices. America, the land of the free and the home of the brave, would not be these things without the men and women who serve faithfully every day of the year. The precious freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy are all thanks to those service members — past and present — who give of themselves to protect and guarantee our freedoms.

The American flag and the national anthem have been in the spotlight lately because of the controversy started by an NFL player kneeling during the national anthem. His actions were then followed by several other players.

While these players say they are protesting racial inequality and police brutality, what many fans see is disrespect for our flag and our country. For many Americans, veterans like myself especially, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the American flag are symbols of our country, the freedoms we have and the men and women who have fought so we can have these freedoms. It is hard to watch as other Americans use the flag to protest.

I hope that this Veterans Day we can all come together and show respect for our veterans and our country as a whole.

Red Shirt Fridays were started as a way to show our support for our military — a way to publicly show a display of support to current servicemen and servicewomen defending our country both home and abroad. Part of the money raised through the sale of the red shirts goes to purchase and hang the signs on Veterans Memorial Drive.

Our little town of Boulder City currently has 120 men and women in service across the world. I would like to ask you to join me this Veterans Day in wearing your red shirt to thank our military and support our homegrown heroes.

Joe Rowe

Former commander, American Legion

Holiday wreath sponsors needed to honor veterans

Boulder City Republican Women is working hard to ensure that all veterans (and their spouses) laid to rest at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,200 locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 16. The goal: to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and commemoration for the ultimate sacrifices they made for our country.

From now until November, Boulder City Republican Women will be accepting sponsorships. For every two-wreath sponsorship received, a third wreath will be provided to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of a special fundraising program developed by Wreaths Across America. Sponsorships are $15 per wreath.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event and open to all. If you would like to sponsor a wreath(s) or would like more information, please feel free to contact Boulder City Republican Women at 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com. To donate by credit card or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.

Boulder City Republican Women

Act of kindness appreciated, will be paid forward

In today’s world of crime, hatred and a lot of people thinking only of themselves, there is also tons of good in people. My husband and I were recipients of such good on Saturday (Oct. 21) while enjoying breakfast with our RV group “The Rolling Boulders” at Chilly Jilly’z here in Boulder City. A selfless young man dining there with his wife took it upon himself to pay for all our breakfasts.

Whoever you are, thank you and God bless you. You definitely warmed the hearts of 11 senior citizens with your act of kindness.

Because of you, my husband and I are planning to pay it forward.

Juanita Besant

Complete transparency about city business requested

I have several questions.

1. Does Boulder City require open bidding for all city-owned land and buildings for sale?

2. Does Boulder City have a restriction of 30 houses per developer per year to be built on land bought from Boulder City?

3. Does Boulder City have a restriction of any land more than one acre for sale being approved by the Boulder City residents and/or the Boulder City Council?

4. Does Boulder City have any codes, ordinances, charter, etc. that require all new builders of homes and businesses to meet certain energy-efficient requirements and fire code requirements?

5. Does Boulder City have any plan to make our government more energy efficient by installing energy-efficient lights throughout the city, electric cars, trucks, etc.; (and/or) changing electricity providers to the public by bidding for new electricity contracts?

6. Does Boulder City have any plans to post on the Boulder City website all income coming into Boulder City and sources and all expenses and details of all of the expenses?

There needs to be more transparency about money coming into the Boulder City coffers and how this money is spent with details of contracts, vendors and expenditures.

Lois Denaut