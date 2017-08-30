Letters to the Editor

City should generate its own solar power

“A free drink any day the sun doesn’t shine in Boulder City,” was the sign that hung outside the old downtown Tavern (now the Backstop) when my husband and I moved our family to “clean, green Boulder City” decades ago. Now maybe it’s time to add a new moniker to our historic town where our founding civic leaders had the foresight to tame the Colorado River to create hydroelectric power — Boulder Solar City.

With thousands of acres of city-owned vacant desert land, instead of selling it or improving it with costly water and electricity for greedy developers, why not use those funds to develop our own solar fields? Like it was with the construction of Hoover Dam, science is again on our side. With some creative planning by our leaders, there could be enough panels on the city’s vast landscape to reduce the massive utility bills hitting local homeowners and small businesses.

Maybe we could even have enough solar power left over to sell to our neighbors over the hill.

I’m rooting for a true solar Boulder City. Who will join me in accomplishing this? If China and Japan can do it, surely our dry, sunny little innovative city can do it, too!

Sara Denton

Cooperative effort only way to accomplish tasks

Thank you for your “Hali’s Comment (Aug. 24).” I really believe in Boulder City and am hoping the upcoming town hall meetings will help eliminate any distrust and anger in our community. It is only through cooperation that we will succeed as a city in these times.

We could have never expanded the city with the purchase of the Eldorado Valley while I was mayor without the hopes and dreams of Boulder City along with the city staff and council.

We now have other issues on the horizon such as water, growth and image for our community. Only through many meetings with a patient council and staff can the citizens’ intent be heard.

While I was on council from 1985 to 1997, there was a much more trusting attitude toward those on staff and council. With the advent of more of a referendum form of government where the citizens appear to desire to vote on many issues, the only way to work for a cooperative resolution of issues, providing direction for the city, is with the citizens and government working together.

Eric Lundgaard

One’s look less important that one’s deeds

Dear Boulder City residents:

It has come to my attention that many of you are very curious about a person of color walking around Boulder City. The inquisitiveness never fails when I’m out for a walk after a long day at work. There have been instances when drivers are so distracted by me that overcorrected steering is necessary.

First, as a military veteran, I feel indignant that you double look at me because “I don’t look right” for the neighborhood. Second, if you find a person of color so intriguing, stop and say hello.

Let me emphasize the meaning of “our community”; we all belong to it and there isn’t a specific way that one must look to fit in. I get that you are concerned, maybe even scared of people that “don’t belong” walking about our clean, green and pristine town.

Let me assure you; it is not people like me that should cause distress. Other issues potentially bring greater harm to our community. A drug epidemic is aggressively spreading among the young people of Boulder City. The tweakers, crackheads, potheads and druggies in general merit a double look because without treatment and rehabilitation they pose a threat to the fiber and future of Boulder City. They linger close to the schools to easily distribute their merchandise.

Another concern that should cause anxiety to the community is the high incidence of sex offenders. There are 21 sex offenders that either reside or work in Boulder City, including an absconder and another that is noncompliant. The number doesn’t seem high but it is elevated when compared to 23 offenders in zip code 89002 in Henderson, which has more than twice Boulder City’s population.

Thank you for reading and enjoy your drive without the many distractions.

Joe Cielos

Protection needed against damaging power surges

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 a loud “pop” woke me. I think it was an arc in the electrical box.

I have had to replace a near-new garage door opener and a refrigerator because the circuit boards were fried by power surges. The manufacturers do not warrant against power surges which fry the circuit boards.

I would like for the electrical department to address this issue in the newspaper and with the electrical bill. Please tell the residents of Boulder City what sort of device and where to purchase it, they recommend to protect the whole house from the devastating power surges.

Gene Breeden