Letters to the Editor

Contest another sign of disrespect for theater, arts

To Mrs. (Amy) Wagner (principal at Boulder City High School):

First, I’d like to really express my happiness with the theater art contest. It’s a great opportunity to get the community involved; I even thought of entering a piece. I understand you said the piece would be chosen on the seventh of August; so, that makes this response late. However, there’s a major problem with what you want the symbol to represent and look like.

I noticed that you want it to be “… inspired by the history of the school …” and “…the construction of Hoover Dam,” according to the Boulder City newspaper. Forgive me if I’m wrong, but I thought the theater was going to be there because the students want to participate in the art of theater. So, maybe, just maybe, the art that should be on the new theater building should represent theater.

Last I knew, the new theater building was not going to be welcoming people into the town; it’s welcoming people into the world of theater. Anyone, mostly parents and students, who steps into that new theater will know that they’re in Boulder City, home of Hoover Dam. Also, the history of Boulder City is plastered throughout the town — a town that a lot of students don’t prefer to be in — so, why shove more of the tacky propaganda down the students’ throats?

I have a few more wonderful questions for you: Why is it that the art programs are always the first to go or get watered down with other unrelated things? Would that happen with the sport programs? Are you going to redesign and make the football field as a tribute to the Hoover Dam as well?

I am very tired of hearing, and now seeing — thanks to you getting rid of the art program and now disrespecting theater — the arts getting pushed around and aside. Do you not feel they’re important? Because I can promise you that all forms of the arts have saved many lives, young and old, including mine.

The bottom line is the theater building is for theater, not about something irrelevant. The new theater symbol needs to be about inviting people into the theater program that the past and present Boulder City High School students, and teachers, helped build.

Emily Anderson

Support for Little League All-Star team, youth appreciated

As the managing coach of the 2017 Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars team, I would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who donated to help the team go to San Jose, California, to compete in the Regional Juniors All-Star Little League championship. We received donations from a few dollars to more than $1,000.

I would also like to thank present and past Little League sponsors for their support. It’s great to live in a community that is so supportive of its youth.

Don Trumble

City needs funds to maintain as well as build new projects

Ray Turner made a very accurate statement (during the Aug. 8 City Council meeting) about the city pool and the city’s lack of maintenance allowing the equipment room and lockers to become so rusted to need replacement. So what will happen with a new pool facility?

The city spent a lot of money on the beautification project along Adams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Drive planting all those trees, bushes and cacti only to let them die from lack of water. Anyone can see the trees are sick and starved for water, yet the city does nothing, especially when it comes to checking the irrigation system to see that it is working properly.

So if there is currently a lack of funds and manpower to keep up with maintenance needs now, what is going to happen when the last leg of the beautification project down Nevada Way is complete and a new pool facility is built? Is the city going to have the funds and manpower for the upkeep and any other projects like the Hoover Dam Gateway, or will the city just spend the money to put it in and then not maintain it?

My tree service guy had me call the city five months ago to have the branches from my mulberry tree trimmed back that had grown into the power lines. I am still waiting.

Robyn Brohard

Police need to watch for, cite speeders more often

Where is the police presence? There is a very serious problem on Utah Street with extremely loud pickup trucks and motorcycles that fly up Utah Street from Adams Boulevard past the 7-Eleven store like it was the Indianapolis Speedway. These diesel trucks have extremely excessive muffler noise, and the motorcycles are running mufflers with no baffles and illegal handle bars.

Most of these vehicles are actually louder than the Regional Transportation Commission (of Southern Nevada) bus or the garbage trucks. With the houses along Utah Street sitting 5 to 6 feet above street level, the noise from these vehicles bounces off the walls and is amplified tenfold.

The police department could make a lot of money for the city by issuing citations, but if you want to catch them in the act don’t park on Utah but rather on a side street away from the drivers’ line of sight. This way they can’t slow down and put on their halos when they spot your vehicle.

Most weekdays between 6:30 and 8 a.m. and late afternoons on weekends you will be able to hear the loud vehicles and speeders most all the time.

Another place the police need to patrol for speeders from Arizona and California is along Nevada Highway to and from Buchanan Boulevard. The other day I had a car from Washington state pass me on the left-hand side using the middle turn lane to pass and was speeding. The city could rake in a lot of money if the police force issued more citations.

Sharon Teagarden