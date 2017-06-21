Letters to the Editor

Candidate thanks supporters, urges united front moving forward

As I reflect on my recent run as a candidate for Boulder City Council, I am proud of the efforts made by all of those who ran for office to avoid personal attacks and concentrate on the issues affecting our city.

I am also proud of the high voter turnout by our passionate supporters. Boulder City residents have always been an example to the rest of Clark County in this regard, but I would also like us to be known as a community that supports the will of the people after the election is over.

Warren Harhay and Kiernan McManus need our encouragement and support as they assume the roles of City Council members. They both have shown a willingness to listen to opposing views, and I know they want what is best for Boulder City.

I thank all those who put their faith in me at the polls and ask each of you to join me in supporting our new City Council. Mayor Rodney Woodbury and council members Peggy Leavitt and Rich Shuman deserve equal support as they work with the newly elected members.

I have become keenly aware during this campaign that our town is extraordinarily united on what I believe to be our most important issue, controlled growth. We are only divided by our fear of the alternatives. Many fear no growth, while others fear rampant growth. I believe both of these concerns are unwarranted, and it is time to come together and support our mayor and City Council as they tackle the important issues that face our community.

I am proud to be a citizen of this great community and look forward to a positive future.

John Milburn

Houses packed in like sardines take away from town’s beauty

Regarding the land to be used for housing in Boulder City: Is is possible to have more than 5 or 10 feet between and behind the buildings?

Please don’t allow the houses to be built like they do in Henderson and Las Vegas. They are all crammed together like sardines and usually two stories high.

I’ve seen some squeezers already here, and I don’t think they add to the beauty of our lovely town.

Jack Belleau

Elementary teacher seeks old license plates for school project

I am an elementary teacher in Idaho, and I am in need of some help. I want to do a school project for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year with my class. I need a retired license plate from the Silver State (Nevada). If you have one you could donate to me, I would greatly appreciate your help. Thank you.

My school address is: Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, 2801 Hunters Loop, Blackfoot, ID 83221.

Benjamin Parker