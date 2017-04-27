Letters to the Editor

Research shows Milburn, Walker best choices for City Council

When my wife and I decided to retire to Boulder City, we picked the city for its size and fell in love with the people. It was only a short drive to Las Vegas, where she liked to shop, but then return to the peace and quiet of Boulder City.

But as we got involved in the politics of the city, we found that there were some evil people who had convinced voters to vote them on council. It was not long before it became obvious that these people were only looking out for their own selfish reasons, not the city’s. Council meetings would go on for hours in those days.

Then we helped form a recall group to rid our city of these people. It was a long and hard struggle, but perseverance won, and in the end these evil people were voted out of office. In return, we felt we got the best City Council and city manager and staff that the city ever had.

The lesson learned is that we need to be very careful who we vote for to make sure we do not slip backwards. So, after careful research, we decided to support John Milburn for City Council. John Milburn was our city’s school teacher for over 20 years, plus our coach for our great sports teams. We cannot find any fault with John. He is very sincere about taking on responsibility. In addition, John’s wife has been very active in our hospital for many years.

We also support Cam Walker for council. Cam did not originally want to run for council, but with a little convincing he agreed and has done an excellent job of supporting the needs of the city and schools and activities for children, like working on ways to replace the old swimming pool. Cam has done a great job so far but needs another term to complete his work.

So, please help us for the good of the city.

Edward Waymire

Council’s plan for interchange near interstate deceptive

Once again, City Council is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of Boulder City residents. The recent release of “The Hoover Dam Gateway” project shows that there has been collusion behind the scenes to develop the Interstate 11 intersection to enter into Boulder City.

The city fathers want to lease land the city owns at that site to avoid a pesky referendum that is required by the sale of city land of more than one acre. So the answer is to lease the land and require that the lessees incur the building costs. However, the city would be responsible for extending the water, sewer and utilities to that area at an undetermined cost.

The dog-and-pony show that the slick report writers put on at the recent Planning Commission meeting made it clear that the decision has already been made to move forward with this project, even though it violates both the city charter and the master plan, and faces significant community opposition. It threatens the very existence of Boulder City as a small town by designating hundreds of acres of land around the interchange as residential, virtually ensuring that Boulder City will become the next Henderson.

With Railroad Pass already building a truck stop, what makes our officials think that a second truck stop at that interchange is a good idea? And why do they think a business park is a good idea when the business park previously designated on Industrial Road still is far from being complete? And why do they think warehouses and offices are a good idea when there is a glut of empty warehouses and offices just over the hill in Henderson?

Once again, there is a rush to get this plan approved and underway, similar to the sale of the old hospital and the destruction of a viable trailer park on Nevada Highway in favor of high-density townhomes completely incompatible with other neighborhoods in Boulder City.

Slow down, City Council. You’ll be out of office soon enough.

Roger Gros

Editor’s note: The plan, available on the city’s website, does not designate any land around the Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 interchange as residential.

Group didn’t ask to move power lines across street

The article on the 69kV power lines in the April 20 Boulder City Review is incorrect. The residents in this area did not ask to have the overhead power lines moved to the opposite side of the street.

The Hemenway Valley Collation Group has offered the city a number of alternative solutions that meet the project objectives. Our elected officials are advising us they are still exploring other options and routes. A final decision on the solution has not been made. Overhead power lines, regardless of what side of the street they are on, are not acceptable in a modern city.

Tom Perkins and Cokie Booth

Editor’s note: The information in the Boulder City Review’s article was obtained from Public Works Director Scott Hansen and was on the city’s website.

Homestead’s staff, facility makes residents, visitors feel welcome

What a lovely article in your April 20 Boulder City Review about Heather Seamans, the receptionist at The Homestead at Boulder City.

A good friend of mine has been a resident of the facility for several months now, so I have had many occasions to be in and out of the building. I have found Heather to be such a nice person, perfect for her position. She is always cheerful, pleasant and helpful, even though some days may get stressful, I am sure. And when there is live music in the dining room on Wednesday afternoons, she has been known to show some pretty awesome dance moves.

I must also say that Edie Sanchez, the activity director, is perfect for her job, too. She’s got some pretty good dance moves herself.

In my “other life,” I was a nurse in a long-term care facility in Iowa, and I think I have a pretty good feel for the atmosphere in such facilities. I am very pleased to say that the facility is beautiful without being too fancy so as to have a cold feeling. The staff is most helpful and informative.

So thank you to everyone for making my friend, as well as myself, feel a part of the family.

Barbara Link