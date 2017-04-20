Letters to the Editor

Meals on Wheels provides invaluable service

As an active senior citizen, I knew about the many benefits provided for locals but did not think much about them outside of a check now and then.

Suddenly, I was thrust into a situation where I was paralyzed and unable to do more than feed myself. My husband thought of Meals on Wheels, and we have been the beneficiaries of this service for several months. God bless the wonderful volunteers and donors to the senior benefits we enjoy in this wonderful city.

Nancy A. Carlyle

Cyclists need clearly marked lanes, stay off sidewalks

Boulder City dutifully marks bike lanes on most all of its principal streets. Yet bicyclists seem loathe to use them. Bicyclists are most often seen riding on the pedestrian sidewalks or riding three or four abreast in the vehicular traffic lanes, especially at Industrial Road and Veterans Drive with their multimillion (dollar) bike path just a hundred or so yards away.

Perhaps the city could redirect some funds to renewing the vehicular traffic lane markings, some of which are quite faded.

Jack Corrick

Officials don’t work in public’s best interest

The Feb. 2 Boulder City Review reported dissatisfaction with the land management plan meeting. Duh. The buzzword is transparency.

Every public servant, both elected and appointed, is required by law to practice it. The elites must solicit public input, but, they are not required to listen nor act upon it. It’s another one of those laws that looks good on paper but is worthless in practice.

Here is a truism that every citizen-taxpayer must know and understand. Rule No. 1: Contrary to accepted knowledge, public servants do not work for your best interest. They work for their own best interest. Want proof?

If you can find a financial statement for almost any government agency, you will discover about 75 percent of the operating expenses are wages, benefits and pensions. That means 75 cents of every tax dollar you pay ends up in another person’s bank account. If we are lucky, we the people receive services of less than 25 percent of every tax dollar spent. Such a deal.

When 25 percent goes to one real estate developer, the elites immediately go to Rule No. 2: We the people are not entitled to know of decisions made at the water cooler or in a church meeting room. Want proof?

At this point of the debate, the elites in City Hall will never discuss (or admit) future tax increases required for schools, roads, water and sewer, and police and fire protection. That is a debate to be scheduled for a future time, after the developer has left town and the current elites are enjoying early retirement.

Now, if the elites hold another public input, don’t be surprised.

Curtis Clark