Letters to the Editor

Discussion with city attorney may have violated city charter

When (Councilman Cam) Walker and (Mayor Rod) Woodbury held a private meeting and requested the resignation of City Attorney Dave Olsen were they acting as private citizens or as members of the City Council?

According to the city charter, all powers to remove city officers is vested in the City Council, not individual members. It further proscribes the City Council, much less individual members, from holding closed meetings to consider terminating an officer or to consider their professional competence or performance.

Their discussion and conclusions about termination dates and severance package are questionable because they were done in private without the participation of the other members of the City Council and without a written record.

I don’t believe that on Feb. 28 the City Council can vote on a motion that was developed in apparent contradiction to provisions of Section 8 of the city charter. I believe that the agenda item for the City Council meeting should be amended to allow the opportunity for an open hearing to evaluate the performance of the city attorney, and to consider whether the City Council should request his resignation, establish a termination date, and discuss the severance package.

Tom O’Farrell

Study’s good suggestions for city seem to be ignored

While our city fathers tell us the sky is falling because of the impact of the Interstate 11 bypass, I can’t help but wonder why they aren’t implementing recommendations made by the well-respected RCG Economics for a UNLV study commissioned by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. The study was delivered in May 2015 and nothing has even been mentioned at City Council meetings.

Just some of the common-sense things that the study recommended and have not been discussed much less implemented are:

■ There still is no economic development plan, business recruitment plan or a business retention and expansion plan. The study recommended “immediate action” to implement these plans.

■ The study recommended collaboration and participation from all segments of the community to solve the bypass issues. So far, the only community segment that has apparently been consulted has been the developers.

■ The study recommends “more frequent and regularly planned communication” events. The only events that have occurred were to share with citizens decisions already made with no input from the community.

■ The study suggests further development of existing events like Art in the Park, the Dam Short Film Festival, and others, and creation of new events, and a master marketing plan to highlight the tourism aspects of Boulder City. Nothing on this front either.

■ Creating a “pro-business” culture. This report came out about the time the city drove away the developer of two restaurants in town, creating huge holes in our downtown retail center. It hasn’t improved since then.

■ Taking advantage of the “four corners” area created by the intersection of I-11 and U.S. Highway 95, is “an outstanding development opportunity for the city,” according to the report. The only plan we’ve seen for that area is a 1,600-home plan that requires a land swap for worthless land …, with a plan that would destroy our slow-growth ordinance and the character of our town along with it.

The chamber spent a lot of money commissioning this study, which came back with solid, reasonable and workable recommendations. It’s a slap in the face to the chamber and the entire community that this study has been ignored, and unpopular — and right now illegal — solutions are considered instead.

Roger Gros

Heller needs to discuss safe drinking water with voters

(I am) a resident of Boulder City for 35 years and someone who is concerned by recent congressional votes to permanently take away protections that limit dangerous methane pollution and safeguard our drinking water from toxic coal mining waste.

However, in a disappointing turn of events, Sen. (Dean) Heller, who will be home on a congressional recess this week and should be using this time to engage with the people of Nevada, has failed to schedule a public event to hear our needs and concerns. Heller is not making an effort to listen to us.

Across the country, people are engaging in civic culture with energy that we have not seen in years. Protests have amassed impressive crowds that are voicing concerns with the new administration. Constituents are calling their members of Congress in mass, overwhelming the Capitol switchboard and filling members’ in-boxes, ensuring our federal lawmakers feel the prevalence of our concerns.

Recently, crowds have gathered at town hall meetings, seeking to discuss policy choices face-to-face with their members of Congress. In short, people across this great democracy are asking their lawmakers to listen. We are asking Heller to listen.

Vicki Ratcliff