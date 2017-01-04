Letters to the Editor

Work of bell ringers for Emergency Aid appreciated

Each year the holiday season in Boulder City begins with the ringing of the bell for Emergency Aid of Boulder City. This year’s season began the week of Thanksgiving, Monday, Nov. 21, with Boy Scout Troop 7. Our young people have supported Emergency Aid all year by conducting food drives, volunteering in the pantry and various fundraisers. This was another opportunity for their commitment to serve.

Next year, we encourage more of Boulder City’s youth groups to join us in ringing the bell.

Other organizations that rang the bell: Boulder City Business Group, St. Andrew Catholic Community, Boulder City Elks Lodge No. 1682, Rotary Club of Boulder City, Boulder City United Methodist Church, Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, Faith Christian Church, Sunrise Realty, Xi Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Boulder City Council members. And, volunteers of Emergency Aid.

Many citizens of our community stepped in at the last minute to fill hours when needed. There’s no city like our city to help one another.

Happy holidays and thank you.

Myra Davis

volunteer

See Spot Run grateful for year-round support

First, a big thank you goes out to all who have donated pet food and pet-related items to our annual food drive to help Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Emergency Aid could use our help year-round. You can drop off original, unopened bags within the expiration date at Professional Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, No. 105a. (It is closed Tuesday and Wednesday.)

See Spot Run and Emergency Aid know firsthand how much each donation is appreciated.

Secondly, See Spot Run would like to thank all who have contributed to a successful year for the dog park. It may have been a donation, or help when work in the park was needed, or being a good ambassador for the park. It takes a team to keep an enjoyable play place for our four-legged friends.

Thank you to all. Without you we could not do it all. See you at the park.

See Spot Run