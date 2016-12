Adelson Hospice deserves support

Unfortunately, my health has declined to the point that I require hospice care. I want to let others know how efficiently and lovingly care has been provided by the Nathan Adelson Hospice program.

One thing that I was not aware of and others may not know is that Nathan Adelson was a former CEO of Sunrise Hospital. He is not related to Sheldon Adelson of the Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This program deserves all the support it can.

Glenn Nakadate