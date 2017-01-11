Veteran ‘Graduates’ 75 Years Later

George Markle receives kisses from Poppy Helgren, left, director of nursing, and Linda Gelinger, administrator, of the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City after he was presented with his high school diploma Tuesday. Markle, 91, a World War II veteran, left high school in Bigelow, Arkansas, to join the Army after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941. He was honored through the Operation Recognition program, which helps veterans who left high school and served between World War II and the Vietnam War obtain their diplomas.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review