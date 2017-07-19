Summer’s dangerous conditions require precautions

Summer. We’ve waited impatiently for it to get here, taking forever it, seemed. Now it’s here; what are we to do with it?

There are a multitude of things to do and finish, but it’s just too hot, right? In the hustle and bustle of our busyness it is easy to get caught up on the merry-go-round of our lives. There’s little time for finishing all those things that we want to accomplish in a day or a week, let alone all those ‘I should haves’ out there.

A very good friend dropped by the other day and told me the story of her cousin in Las Vegas, who didn’t know many people. So when the air conditioner broke, she just made do. They are planning a funeral now and kicking themselves because they should have done more.

Summer is a dangerous time for the very young and the very old in our circles. Sometimes they don’t know — or have forgotten — the very things that would alert them to the dangerous time it is. Stay out of the direct sun whenever possible, don’t overdo your energy in the heat, hydrate extensively, insert some electrolytes, have a contact person who will check on you often (and you on them) and remain diligent.

My friend’s family went a day and a half without contact and had no idea about the lack of air conditioning. It doesn’t take long for a bad situation to get much worse. Be safe out there.

July 6. Assist: Officers provide a courtesy transport to a woman who is walking along U.S. Highway 93 to a local gas station at 12:13 a.m. in the area of mile marker 10.

Disturbance: A man on a bicycle is riding against traffic in the traffic lane and screaming at drivers at 6:39 a.m. in the 600 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The woman walker now knows why it might be a good idea to keep Uber’s number in her pocket just in case her friends forget her again.

July 7. Petty theft: The Silver Patron has a value of $24, and the thief was quick on the getaway at 12:11 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Fraud: The woman states that a previous partner has been monitoring her activities through a paid service they contracted when they were together at 1:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: This is a perfect example of why it is prudent to keep an eye on your accounts and credit rating data.

July 8. DUI: The early morning munchies turn into the ol’ walk and turn at 2:09 a.m. in the 1100 block of Nevada Highway.

Accident: The 911 caller advises that the elderly relative has minor injuries after meeting up (abruptly) with a block wall at 9:44 a.m. in the 500 block of Lakes Drive.

Thought for the day: Maybe we could design a drive-up window that caters to snacks and a lift home — a modified pizza delivery service.

July 9. Noise: The visitor wants the owner of the vehicle with the very loud horn to be as awake as he now is at 1:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Attempt to locate: Officers are on the lookout for a report of a vehicle that backed itself out of a driveway and is now resting in the middle of the street at 3:25 a.m. in the 100 block of Wyoming Street.

Thought for the day: Those darn stick shifts.

July 10. Juvenile disturbance: Officers receive a report of two juveniles stopping traffic to record scooter tricks at 11:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Nevada Way.

Car fire: An empty vehicle is totally engulfed at 3:54 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Nelson Road.

Thought for the day: We love it when the suspects record their antics.

July 11. Suspicious: The caller believes that squatters have been leaving personal property along the wall near her property at 10:36 a.m. in the 800 block of Cottonwood Cove.

Recovered property: It appears that the items reported stolen and last seen in 2015 were actually incinerated in a desolate area at 1:57 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and River Mountain Avenue.

Thought for the day: If it’s not important enough to keep with you, don’t expect another person to store it.

July 12. Assist: An officer is flagged down by a parent concerned that a child had sneaked out during the night at 4:01 a.m. in the 1300 block of Appaloosa Road.

Drunk: The bike rider isn’t able to balance or pedal and has a huge gash in the forehead that is bleeding profusely at 12:32 p.m. in the 1100 block of Nevada Highway.

Thought for the day: The man is escorted back to his area of residence to sleep it off before retrieving his wheels.

Call of the seek: Found property: The owner of the wallet is surprised to find out it was missing and even more surprised to find out the substantial amount of money inside along with all related identification and credit cards is intact at 5:36 a.m. on July 7 in the 600 block of Wyoming Street. The owner sends a huge thanks to the good citizen that turned it in.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.