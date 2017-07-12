Storm Damage

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Everynn Andrade and two of her brothers, Diego, left, and Kruze, saw the family’s 41-year-old almond tree come crashing down Monday during the storm that came through Boulder City. Their grandmother, Nora Andrade, said the tree was planted in 1975, when she and her husband moved to Boulder City and their son was born. The Regional Flood Control District’s unofficial records show 0.31 inch of rain fell. Area residents also reported hail in various locations throughout the city.