Special Flame

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Boulder City Police Department Detective Todd Huff, left, and officer Armando Salazar carry the Special Olympic Nevada torch along Nevada Highway to Veterans Memorial Drive during the Special Olympics Nevada Law Enforcement Torch Run on Friday. The Special Olympics Flame of Home traveled from Hoover Dam and was on its way to Reno for the start of the summer games on June 9. Since 2002, the run and other events have raised more than $2 million for Special Olympics Nevada.