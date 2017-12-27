Residents encourage to recycle Christmas trees

Boulder City is offering Christmas tree recycling for the fourth year, giving residents a way to help the environment and keep their homes clean.

The free service is available until Jan. 16, and trees can be dropped off 24/7 in the recycling container located at Bravo Field near the corner of Eagle Drive and Sixth Street.

“This provides a convenient service for Boulder City citizens and helps save space in our landfill,” said Boulder City spokesperson Sue Manteris.

Manteris also said that more than 200 trees were recycled last year, and the city is expecting about the same number this year.

The Boulder City recycling program is part of a Clark County effort, with 30 locations throughout the Las Vegas and Henderson area, that saw more than 15,000 trees recycled last year. County landfill volume was spared the equivalent of 10 school buses (2,091 cubic yards).

More than 211,000 trees have been recycled since the program began in 2001.

“It’s easier than ever to give back to the community by recycling your Christmas tree instead of tossing it with the trash,” said Tara Pike-Nordstrom, UNLV recycling manager and member of the valleywide Christmas Tree Recycling Program. “Recycled trees stay local and beautify parks and landscaping projects — it’s an effort that’s a true win-win for Southern Nevada and a testament to strong community spirit.”

When dropping off a Christmas tree at the recycling container, remove all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Artificial Christmas trees, flocked trees or trees with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

Trash is also not accepted at the recycling container.

“Hopefully people will be more respectful of the tree collection site this year,” Manteris said. “In years past, a few people have dumped other garbage at this location. Normal trash should be placed at the curb of the residence or taken to the landfill.”

The Boulder City Public Works Department works in conjunction with BC Waste Free and the city of Henderson to provide this service and to turn the used Christmas trees into organic mulch.

Residents can get the mulch, free of charge, starting today, Dec. 28. The mulch is available through Jan 14 on a first-come, first-served basis between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road, and Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., both in Henderson.

Those coming to get mulch should bring their own shovel and a container.

For more information about Boulder City’s tree recycling program, contact Boulder City Public Works at 702-293-9301 or BC Waste Free at 702-293-2276.

