Police Blotter

July 18, 8:32 p.m.

A caller reported that someone was riding a dirt bike up and down the street without a helmet.

July 19, 3:06 a.m.

Officers received a report that the outside light on a house was flashing on and off for 15 minutes. The caller was unsure if the residents were inside and OK. Upon arrival, officers said they needed no more assistance.

July 19, 8 a.m.

Officers responded to a white male with a shaved head who was wearing dark clothes and red shoes. He was holding two water bottles and had something hanging off his belt as he was walking back and forth across Buchanan to the golf course. Upon arrival, the officer found the subject south of El Camino on Buchanan and gave him directions on how to get where he needed to go. When the officer got back to his vehicle, there was a small plastic baggie in front of the car containing “what appeared to be cocaine.” The officer could not place the subject near the item, which was booked into evidence for destruction.

July 19, 5:25 p.m.

Officers received a report of several refrigerators in front of someone’s house. The officer then spoke to the homeowner who said he would take care of them.

July 20, 4:53 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a possible accident with injuries in the dry lake bed. Upon arrival, they determined it was not an accident. The vehicle was stuck, and a 12-year-0ld was struck in the face with a seat belt. The man in the car said help was on the way, which the officers verified.

July 20, 7:45 p.m.

A caller reported that there were approximately eight or nine juveniles doing back flips off of a structure in the area, as well as smoking and making a lot of noise.

July 22, 1:10 p.m.

Officers responded to a traffic hazard in the roadway, which consisted of plastic lighters and similar items all over two turn lanes. Upon arrival, officers said the items were small bottles of moisturizer and needed to be cleaned up. They notified NDOT who said it would send someone out to do that.

July 22, 10:41 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of possible illegal fireworks. Upon arrival, they found that fireworks had been set off and then left smoldering.

July 23, 8:09 a.m.

A man reported that someone threw a brick through the back window of his truck, and he has not checked to see if it was burglarized.