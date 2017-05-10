Police Blotter

May 2, 2:13 p.m.

A caller reported a drunk man was refusing to leave and was sitting on a light pole outside. He was wearing ripped jeans and a gray shirt.

May 2, 5:20 p.m.

Officers received reports that someone’s son who was listed as a runaway had returned home.

May 3, 12:54 p.m.

Officers received a request to help catch a domestic rabbit that had buried itself in a hedge. The officer planned to come back later and set a trap.

May 3, 11:49 p.m.

A woman called the police department because someone had been knocking on her door in the middle of the night about once every three to four weeks. She wanted to speak to an officer about it. She said it happens between 1 and 3 a.m., and the one time she looked out the window, she saw a man wearing a plumber’s service uniform and carrying a clipboard. She requested extra patrol, and officers advised her to call the police department the next time it happened.

May 4, 7:40 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman sitting on the ground with a black dog and yelling at someone who wasn’t there.

May 4, 11:48 p.m.

A woman called to report that her neighbor had not come to his door in three days. She checked on him daily, and in the past two days, he did not answer and his dogs were barking like crazy. She also received disturbing texts about not caring about his well-being, and he hadn’t left for work in three days. When officers called, his phone went straight to the answering machine. A few minutes later, the officers found him sleeping.

May 5, 8:51 a.m.

Officers reported that a child was yelling, kicking, screaming and refusing to go to school. Upon arrival, the child was in school.

May 5, 2:09 p.m.

Officers received a report of a hit and run. The blue Honda was found in a restaurant parking lot, but the driver was not around.

May 5, 3:26 p.m.

Boulder City Police Department responded to an overturned semitruck on U.S. Highway 93 at Lakeshore Road. The truck was lying across both southbound lanes of traffic. According to the driver, it was not carrying a load, but the tractor portion of the rig was spilling fuel. The driver said he had about 100 gallons of fuel on board. The fire department attempted to stop the fuel. All units were cleared. Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada Highway Patrol were also on scene.

May 5, 4:09 p.m.

Officers received a call that someone would be blowing up a car in 15 minutes.

May 5, 11:32 p.m.

Someone called police dispatch and was yelling and screaming at them. The caller was talking about hurting people, not making sense, continually yelling into the phone and acting in a highly irrational manner. The caller’s brother then called in from Henderson and was acting the exact same way.

May 6, 12:22 a.m.

Officers received a report of flames. They weren’t sure if it was a structure fire or in the backyard of a residence.

May 6, 4:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of an infant locked in a car.

May 6, 4:42 p.m.

A woman came into the police department and said her juvenile son was touched while at work. He works for a local business, and it was reported to management and they did not do anything. She came to the police station to make a report and said it had gone on for about a month and a half.

May 7, 11:01 p.m.

Someone reported that there were three metal chairs on the highway. Eight minutes later, the officers found one chair and were looking for the other two.