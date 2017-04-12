Police Blotter

April 4, 5:32 a.m.

Officers received a report that an employee was high on meth in a doctor’s office and was refusing to leave.

April 4, 10:05 a.m.

Officers received a report of a snake in someone’s residence. The snake was taken to the desert.

April 4, 12:55 p.m.

Someone reported that a man was slumped over inside of a car. The coroner and mortuary responded to the scene.

April 5, 2:11 p.m.

A gas leak from a construction line was reported, and the fire department and Southwest Gas were called in. Southwest Gas ensured there were no gas pockets within the trailers before the residents were allowed to return.

April 6, 11:39 a.m.

A man reported he was being harassed by his neighbor. He wanted it documented that his neighbor called him a derogatory name and would tell potential buyers that someone had overdosed in his house.

April 6, 12:20 p.m.

Officers were called to a verbal dispute between neighbors over their dogs urinating on the other’s plants.

April 6, 3:51 p.m.

Officers received a report that traffic was backed up again.

April 7, 8:50 a.m.

A woman reported that a large number of coyotes had been around her house in the night. She was afraid for her life and those of her dogs.

April 7, 10:34 a.m.

A caller reported a silver Dodge pickup driving through the park. She said she was concerned because the vehicle keeps appearing, and the driver does not leave it. She said the driver was heavyset and might have a beard.

April 7, 3 p.m.

A woman called to report seeing a woman who did not live in the complex sitting outside in a green chair and appeared to be on drugs. According to the caller, the woman kept coming to her door and asking for money. The issue was handled by the fire department.

April 8, 2:47 p.m.

Officers received a report that there was a man in the park with a gun. Upon investigation, the juvenile who reported it said she wasn’t sure it was a gun. The man had something black in his hand that looked like a gun and pointed it at his eye and then pointed it at her and her friend. Officers advised her if was OK to call even if she wasn’t sure. She wouldn’t be in trouble. When arriving at the park, the officers didn’t find anyone there.

April 8, 7:39 p.m.

Someone reported a female toddler was wandering around the neighborhood by herself. Officers responded, located the parents, and scheduled a time to check on the condition of the home.

April 9 1:13 a.m.

Officers received a report that a tent was set up behind a gas station. When they arrived at the scene, they found two tourists inside of the camouflage tent who spoke very little English.

April 9, 2:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that several retaining walls and a drainage ditch had been tagged with black spray paint. The caller requested extra patrol in the area, which was the second request the police had received.

April 9, 4:14 p.m.

Officers received a report that a cat was stuck on a pole outside of a house. There was also a dog there, and they tried to get it to go away to see if the cat would come down.

April 9, 6:35 p.m.

Someone reported that a maroon station wagon with a camera on it had been around the block four times. Upon investigating, officers found that the driver was filming and taking pictures of wildlife.

April 9, 6:58 p.m.

Officers received a report that a 3-year-old child had been abused by his dad and had bruises on his legs.

April 10, 5:08 a.m.

A man reported that three people were trying to break into his apartment window.

April 10, 10:12 a.m.

A manager of Best Buy called to report that one of his drivers was making a delivery, and the person receiving it was not happy with the delivery, so he blocked the driver in.

April 10, 1:49 p.m.

A driver ran into a concrete pillar at the corner of Arizona Street and Nevada Way. She was not injured and was “alert times four.”

April 10, 6:38 p.m.

A caller reported four children were playing with knives and some kind of pipe outside of a parked trailer.