Police Blotter

March 14, 1:39 a.m.

An officer pulled over a Middle Eastern adult male who was driving 78 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. He also had a suspended Arizona registration. He claimed to have purchased the vehicle but had no receipt or title in hand. He was cited for the offenses.

March 14, 4:57 p.m.

Officers responded to call that a manager had been shot in the face with a pellet gun. The manager said it was a man and a woman who were in their 40s. They were wearing black pants and black shirts and were in a tan Hyundai. The man shot the manager from the vehicle. Officers said it was possible that the man and woman were having a domestic disturbance, and the manager interrupted it and was shot as a result.

March 14, 6:55 p.m.

Someone called to report that a home owned by his mom was vacant, but there was a suspicious male trying to plug in something at the house to charge. The suspect was warned for plugging his device into the house. He was with a crew selling AT&T phone service with DirecTV and was warned he needed a solicitor’s permit.

March 14 9:27 p.m.

Officers received a report of cars drag racing down Georgia Avenue.

March 15, 7:58 a.m.

Someone called to report approximately $800 worth of tools were stolen from his truck the previous night. His wife said the dogs had started barking at 4 a.m., but she didn’t check on it. She had noticed previously that landscapers who were working on Darlene Way were watching her and the truck, but she didn’t check on it.

March 15, 8:30 a.m.

Officers received a report that sometime during the night someone had taken approximately $500 worth of tools from the side yard.

March 15, 10:17 a.m.

A man called to report someone had tried to run him off the roadway while he was on his bike. The vehicle was a red truck, and it was driven by a woman.

March 15, 11:57 a.m.

Someone called to request extra patrol in the evening as she believes people are living in the bushes near the children’s playground by the Navajo Drive side. She said there is trash and a woman’s duffle bag near the area.

March 16, 10:14 a.m.

Someone called to report that two white men came to her door, said they were from Cox Cable and wanted to help her lower her bill. The men were more than 6 feet tall and wore blue shirts and white shorts and shoes. She said they asked both her and her husband semipersonal questions. Her husband said he watched them leave and did not see them leave in a vehicle. The woman was concerned that they were casing the place and asked for extra patrol.

March 16, 12:12 p.m.

Someone called to report a man in the area who was going to door to door with a clipboard. He was wearing a white shirt.

March 17, 4:39 a.m.

Someone called and said he heard a woman screaming for help. All the lights in the area were off, so he couldn’t tell exactly where it was from. He did say he could hear it very clearly.

March 17, 8:28 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone was driving a dark Hyundai from house to house, checking front doors.

March 17 12:04 p.m.

Officers received a call that a car in front of the World Famous Coffee Cup Cafe was on fire, and someone was getting a fire extinguisher.

March 17, 2:12 p.m.

A postal worker called the police department because of a large buildup of mail. He said an advertisement had also been on the door for several days. Upon entering, the police found a body and called for the coroner.

March 17, 11:07 p.m.

Someone reported hearing two gunshots near the truck route.

March 18, 12:14 a.m.

An officer witnessed two vehicles drive by and throw eggs at another vehicle.

March 18, 9:45 a.m.

Officers received a report of a suspicious Hispanic male in his 20s with tattoos on his face, brown hair and wearing a gold jersey with black pants. He was lost and said he just got jumped and was looking for a friend with a white dog. He didn’t know a name or an address. He said he would keep looking. She said he clearly didn’t seem right for the area.

March 18, 5:24 p.m.

A person was warned to not call 911 anymore just to talk, as well as being advised to not drink any more alcohol.