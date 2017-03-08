Police Blotter

Feb. 28, 9:28 a.m.

Police received a report of some items being taken from a person’s truck the previous evening.

Feb. 28, 9:53 a.m.

Someone called to report a white SUV was driving up and down an alley looking to see if any of the vehicles had unlocked doors.

Feb. 28, 12:16 p.m.

Someone came to the police station and reported a bicycle had been stolen from the garage.

Feb. 28, 1:09 p.m.

Police received a report that a 9 mm gun had been taken from the center console of the caller’s vehicle.

Feb. 28, 4:14 p.m.

Police received a report of a woman riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road.

Feb. 28, 4:15 p.m.

Someone called to report the theft of two campaign signs. The person wanted the signs returned, if found, as well as extra patrol in the area.

March 1, 12:59 a.m.

Police received a report from 7-Eleven that a vehicle had been parked nearby for the past few nights with its lights on, for as long as two hours. The driver of the vehicle said he was dropping off a female friend.

March 1, 2:25 p.m.

Police received a report of a large group of kids gathering in the field behind the school with two of them possibly fighting.

March 1, 9:59 p.m.

Someone reported a lost wiener dog named Sausage.

March 2, 12:20 p.m.

Someone came to the police station to report the theft of a shotgun and revolver from a camper.

March 2, 7:27 p.m.

Someone called to report very loud fireworks or gunshots close to her back door area. She saw a man running to the neighbor’s property.

March 3, 2:02 a.m.

Police received reports of a man falling off his bike.

March 3, 2:35 p.m.

Someone reported two people were drinking in a car. They got out of the vehicle, peed on the sidewalk and drove away.

March 3, 7:03 p.m.

Two men were reported to be fighting or chasing each other in the median of the road.

March 4, 4:29 p.m.

Police received reports of an oversized vehicle parking problem.

March 5, 4:25 p.m.

Someone reported that a street light or lamppost had blown over in the middle of the roadway.

March 5, 4:51 p.m.

Police received reports of several juveniles who were trying to take down the nets at the tennis courts.

March 5, 10:22 p.m.

Police received reports of a woman passed out in a vehicle. Her parents were on the scene and took her and the vehicle.

March 6, 3:15 a.m.

Someone reported juveniles were running on the wall and harassing her dog. She said she could hear them whispering in the dark.

March 6, 11:14 a.m.

Someone reported identical license plates on two different vehicles. One was a black car and the other was a white van. Both were parked in the same driveway.

March 6, 12:12 p.m.

Police received reports of a homeless person camping out for the past three days with a shopping cart near the Hoover Dam wall mural.

March 6, 1:44 p.m.

Someone came to the police station to get info on carrying a handgun.

March 6, 3:43 p.m.

Someone reported that a van stopped by some children, opened his van door and drove away.

March 6, 4:45 p.m.

Someone came to the police station and turned in $60 that she found in front of the Flamingo Inn.

March 7, 7:26 a.m.

Police received reports of two men who had come into a store, and gotten into a dispute with the employees. They took two juices and then left.

March 7, 11:58 a.m.

Someone reported a cat in a trap.