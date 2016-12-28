Police Blotter

Dec. 20, 11:14 a.m..

A woman called to complain that after her father had died, her brother had gone to the father’s home while she and her husband were out of town, despite the fact that she and her husband are executives on his trust. According to the caller, her brother ransacked the home and stole a safe with jewelry, important legal documents and guns.

Dec. 20, 2:28 p.m.

A man called to complain that a window in his car had been shot out by a BB gun, or something similar sometime in the previous 24 hours. The man called back later the same day after discovering similar damage to windows in his home as well.

Dec. 21, 4:37 p.m.

A caller complained about a woman sitting on the sidewalk next to her belongings after the caller had tried to help the woman and she responded rudely.

Dec. 22, 12:03 p.m.

Officer warned a woman about leaving her juvenile son unattended out in the rain when it was only 44 degrees outside.

Dec. 23, 9:22 a.m.

A caller complained about a pair of men, one wearing a yellow vest, walking up opposite sides of the road, that he thought appeared to be casing the houses. Upon their arrival, officers determined the men were working for a disposal company, putting up change notices on doors.

Dec. 23, 9:50 a.m.

A caller complained about a man dressed as a postal worker, waving his arms around and yelling to no one. The caller acknowledged the man could have been on a Bluetooth device, but maintained that he was not the normal carrier. Officers determined he was in fact a postal carrier and was on the phone with his insurance company.

Dec. 23, 7:21 p.m.

A caller reported hearing gunshots near a vehicle parked on Buchanan Boulevard. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject firing the gun said he thought it was legal to shoot out in that area. Officers told the subject he would be able to go shoot when he turned 18.

Dec. 24, 4:17 p.m.

A man called to complain that his girlfriend had taken his daughter without permission and he suspected they were on the way to Arizona or California. Upon contacting the woman in question, officers determined she was still in Boulder City. She suggested the man had likely filed the complaint because he had been served child support paperwork earlier that day.

Dec. 25, 1:27 a.m.

A man reported that he believed there were homeless people inside a nearby apartment building, that he suspected shouldn’t be there. Officers couldn’t reach the woman who had rights to the apartment.

Dec. 25, 10:01 a.m.

A woman called to report that she had been driving when someone in a PT Cruiser pulled out in front of her, forcing her to slam on her brakes to avoid a collision. She said the driver of the PT Cruiser flipped her off, then did a U-turn in order to get behind caller, and proceeded to follow her home. Once she arrived home and exited car to unload groceries, the driver of the other car got out of her car irate and approached her aggressively, cursing, despite having a young girl in the car.

Dec. 25, 8:26 p.m.

A caller complained that the neighbors living in the house across the street had moved out earlier in the month, but that people were there and it sounded like they were using a grinder to cut the lock. The people police found at the house told officers they had lived there for three weeks and were using their new welder.

Dec. 25, 9:02 p.m.

A woman called to report that a man was overdosing in a shared laundry room. Upon their arrival officers found no evidence of drugs. The man was alert and conscious and denied the accusation.

Dec. 26, 11:17 a.m.

A man requested to speak with an officer about a woman he claimed was harassing him. According to the man, he had an affair with the woman approximately one month before and since then she had been asking him for money and cigarettes. He said she was now threatening to tell his wife.

Dec. 26, 2:18 p.m.

A man came into the department reporting that he had purchased an item from auction, but that the seller was now not answering his calls or the door at the address he was given. The man had already paid for the items and wanted to find out what his options were.

Dec. 26, 3:55 p.m.

A caller reported having multiple windows shot out of his home by what appeared to be a BB gun.