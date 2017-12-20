Officers appreciate all community does

I’d like to take a moment to say thank you to you, the reader/the caller/the resident, for the support and encouragement you provide the police department in our efforts to support and defend this community. I can’t tell you the last time I have gone a week without someone calling just to say thanks for the job we are hired and paid to do.

This week our plates are indeed full with the calls and kindnesses shown by our little town. We want to make extra sure that you know how much it is appreciated.

I know each of us has been the unwitting captive of someone who does their job but makes no secret of how much they loathe both it and you for gracing their path. Just recently, I had the pleasure of sending some holiday gifts to family across the country. I made the trek across Las Vegas specifically to avoid long lines and short tempers. The employee I encountered was not about to have a nice day no matter how much any of us attempted. It made me even more aware of how rare it is to find thankfulness in everyday life.

Please rest assured, we here at the Boulder City Police Department appreciate all the efforts you make on our behalf. They come in 100 different forms and are sometimes disguised as witness statements, waves, tips, letters, lobby visits, cookies or any number of other forms. Thank you. Be safe and have a wonderful holiday season.

Dec. 7. Traffic hazard: The reporting party states that the laser Christmas lights across the street are shining into residences and may be a traffic hazard at 3:13 a.m. in the 1400 block of Bronco Road.

Burglary: The vehicle was only parked for 20 minutes, but someone broke the window and took a purse and its contents at 11:44 a.m. in the 1900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thought for the day: If you’re out driving at 3 a.m., you might encounter some pesky laser lights.

Dec. 8. Suspended driver’s license: The driver is arrested for driving on a suspended license and decides to try it again a few hours after being released from jail at 11:58 a.m. in the 600 block of Kings Place.

Theft: The organization has had multiple wooden pallets taken from its property that were being stored for a future event at 2:23 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Utah Street.

Thought for the day: If you mistakenly have taken 100 pallets that appeared to be abandoned, you might want to check with the owner of the property.

Dec. 9. 911: The caller is intoxicated, uncooperative and wants to know why it has to be an emergency to call the emergency number at 1:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Animal: The sheep are especially fond of photo opportunities and are causing quite the traffic hazard at 2:15 p.m. in the area of Ville Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: Don’t drink and dial.

Dec. 10. DUI: The vehicle has been swerving in and out of the lanes, and now the driver has fallen out onto the ground at 1:37 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Accident: The two men walking down the road state their vehicle may have been clipped by another vehicle and it flipped onto its roof at 4:28 a.m. in the 1300 block of Nadine Way.

Thought for the day: Score for today = Alcohol-Drugs: 2, Drivers: 0.

Dec. 11. School disturbance: One girl has another by the hair and is flinging her around at 2:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Assist: The caller has a broken ankle and states the other half went to give blankets to the homeless and has not returned at 9:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C.

Thought for the day: All ends well, and the subject returns from the good-deeds trip to Henderson shortly after the call.

Dec. 12. Suspicious: The caller states someone is sleeping in their vehicle, complete with a blanket, at 7:05 a.m. in the 1308 block of Capri Drive.

Family disturbance: There is a lot of yelling followed by a car leaving the scene at 7:23 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Thought for the day: Raising teens can be a little trying some days.

Dec. 13. Traffic: The vehicle is stopped in the lane because the driver has something caught in his teeth at 8:24 a.m. in the area of Cottonwood Street and Adams Boulevard.

Suspicious: The caller states when taking out the garbage a man jumped out of the dumpster and walked away at 6:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: I think I’d classify that as trash removal after heart failure.

Call(s) of the Week: Suspicious vehicle: The vehicle drove by the caller slowly, and the driver did not appear to have clothing on but did have crazy eyes at 7:36 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard (with a semi-straight face). It’s cold out there – I might have crazy eyes if I had no clothes, too.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.