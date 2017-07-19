News Briefs

City to hold public meeting about new aquatic center Monday

A public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the council chambers in City Hall, 401 California Ave., to discuss the possibility of building a new aquatic and cultural center.

The city aims to build a center integrating fitness, cultural, recreation, sports, aquatic complex and community areas and is encouraging local residents to provide feedback about the facility. A city spokesperson said community comments will be used to help prepare a draft scope of work.

After the meeting, a request for qualifications will be brought before the City Council in August for approval so that a plan for the facility can be created.

A first draft of the plan is expected to be completed by February 2018, with final approval coming in March and April after being presented to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Council.

Design of the center is tentatively set to take place between July 2018 and June 2019.

The timeline also calls for a question on the November 2018 ballot to finance the project. If approved, construction could begin in October 2019, according to the city.

California teenager dies at Lake Mohave on Saturday

The body of a teenager from Southern California was recovered Saturday, July 15 after he apparently drowned at Lake Mohave at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Christie Vanover, spokeswoman for the recreation area, said a report of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave came in to the recreation area’s interagency community action center at 12:22 p.m. Witnesses said the teen swam out to help another person in his party who became separated from a tube they were floating on.

The male victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, went underwater, she said in a statement.

National Park Service rangers, Nevada Department of Wildlife wardens and Bullhead City Police responded. The teen was located 45 feet below the surface and was recovered by Bullhead City Police divers.

The incident is under investigation. The Mohave County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine his cause of death.

Conduit repair along U.S. 93 to continue for two months

To provide more reliable electric service along the U.S. Highway 93 business corridor on Nevada Highway, the Boulder City Public Works Department is replacing the conduit that is underground. It is too damaged to be repaired.

The work from 1100 Nevada Highway to 1200 Nevada Highway and from 1603 Nevada Highway to 1625 Nevada Highway began on Sunday and will continue for approximately two months, as crews excavate almost 2,000 linear feet of ground for the new equipment.

To lessen the impact of the construction, work will be done overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and all lanes will be open to traffic during daytime business hours.