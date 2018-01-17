News Briefs

Top two candidates for city manager’s position named

Boulder City Council has named the top two candidates for the city manager position and is scheduled to discuss their qualifications and possibly extend a conditional job offer at their Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting.

Alfonso Noyola and William T. Weil Jr. were named the top candidates for the position. They were selected from a field of 35 applicants by California-based Bob Murray & Associates.

Noyola is currently the city manager of Arvin, California, which is in Kern County, about 15 miles from Bakersfield. He has been with the city since January 2015.

Noyola is familiar with Southern Nevada, having served as director of administrative services for North Las Vegas from January 2012 to February 2014, and as acting director of administrative services and finances from February 2010 until January 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile. Additionally, he served as assistant director for police services for North Las Vegas from March 2003 to May 2010.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Midwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Wayland Baptist University, both in Texas.

According to the city’s website, Arvin has a population of 20,328, 41 percent is under the age of 19 and 38.6 percent is between the ages of 20 and 44. The average median household is $44,000 for owner-occupied homes and the median home price is $107,000.

William T. Weil Jr. served as the city manager of California City, California, from 2009 to his retirement in November.

An article in the Mojave Desert News announcing his retirement states that Weil began his career in the city as manager of the municipal airport after serving in the Air Force at the nearby Edwards Air Force Base. After nearly 10 years, he went to the Mojave Airport to work in administration and grant writing.

Located in the northern Antelope Valley in Kern County, the city sits 65 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park. It is very similar to Boulder City in size and population. Geographically, it covers 203 square miles and is the third largest city in the state by area. In July 2016, the U.S. Census bureau reported a population of 13,707, down from the 14,120 reported in 2010.

The census bureau reports the average median home price in California City is $93,000.

The new city manager will replace David Fraser, who resigned abruptly in June. Fraser was hired in January 2013.

Food safety issues to be discussed at meeting

Local residents can learn about food safety during a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Southern Nevada Health District is partnering with the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce to present a food safety partnership meeting at 10 a.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. It is designed for those who hold food facility permits to get to know health district staff members and open the doors of communication.

After a presentation about the basics of food safety issues, members of the health district will answer questions.

The session will be the first in a series of meetings to engage the community and provide a resource for those who work in the food industry.

Additionally, food safety training sessions will be offered in the afternoon. A session in English is scheduled from noon to 2:30 p.m., and a session in Spanish will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. Those attending must register in advance to ensure proper materials are available.

For more information or to register for the training, visit www.snhd.info/ehrcp.

Rally to mark march’s anniversary, engage voters

Several Boulder City residents are expected to participate Sunday, Jan. 21, in Power to the Polls in Las Vegas, an event designed to celebrate the first anniversary of the Women’s March in Washington, mark achievements made in the past year and launch an agenda for the coming election.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, and is the first stop on a multistate tour designed to register new voters, engage impacted communities and gather energy to advocate for policies. Additionally, it aims to get more women and progressive candidates elected.

Expected speakers include U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto; Senate candidate and current U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen; U.S. Reps. Dina Titus, John Lewis and Sheila Jackson Lee; Cecelie Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America; Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter and special projects director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance; and Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei.

Those planning to attend are asked to register so organizers can get an accurate count of the number of people attending. There is no cost to participate.

Additional information can be found at www.powertothepolls.com.