News Briefs

City liable for nearly $40,000 in attorney fees

Boulder City could be liable for almost $40,000 after a recent ruling in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada requiring the city to pay for a reporter’s attorney fees and costs as he sought to have a subpoena for his notes, communications and other documents quashed.

On Dec. 20, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey affirmed Judge George Foley’s decision and overruled the city’s objection to quash the subpoena for George Knapp’s information, especially in regards to former police chief Tom Finn’s wrongful termination case against the city.

According to the ruling, Foley ordered Knapp, a reporter for KLAS 8 News Now, to provide a memorandum of his attorney fees and costs. That information, filed Jan. 2, requested that the court award fees and costs in the amount of $38,741.85.

Boulder City spokesperson Sue Manteris said that the city’s representation for this action is Morris Sullivan Lemkil Pitegoff, which was retained through the city’s insurance carrier.

Manteris said the city anticipates the attorney fees and court costs being paid through the insurance carrier and not from city funds.

Race for justice of peace spot remains between two candidates

As of Wednesday morning, the race for the Boulder Township justice of the peace office remains between the incumbent and one challenger. No additional candidates have filed for the position.

Both incumbent Victor Miller and attorney Robert D. Martin of Boulder City filed Jan. 2, the first day of the filing period. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12.

The primary election will be held June 12.

City seeks public opinions about proposed new aquatic center

Boulder City residents are invited to share their opinions about the proposed new aquatic and cultural center during an outreach meeting scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Information about the project will also be available at that time.

Earlier in the day, the city has scheduled several focus group meetings to learn about specific needs for the center. Water aerobics participants will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; swim teams will meet from 3-4 p.m.; racquetball users will meet from 4-4:30 p.m.; and lap swimmers will meet from 4:30-5 p.m.

These sessions will be held at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St.

Community cleanup day to focus on area near railroad tracks

Boulder City’s Chamber of Commerce is holding its second Community Cleanup Day from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. This event will focus on picking up debris and weeds along the railroad tracks.

Those who participate need to bring gloves only. No tools are needed.

This event is free and open to everyone.