News Briefs

City’s subpoena against reporter remains quashed, fees awarded

A recent ruling in United States District Court for the District of Nevada requires Boulder City to pay for television reporter George Knapp’s attorney fees as he sought to have a subpoena for his notes, communications and other documents quashed.

The city and several City Council members were seeking the materials provided to Knapp by former police chief Thomas Finn, who is suing the city for wrongful termination, alleged discrimination and breach of contract, among other things.

Knapp is a reporter for KLAS 8 News Now in Nevada and has covered Boulder City politics, including issues with Finn.

The city subpoenaed Knapp’s notes, communications and records of his dealings with Finn. The subpoena was issued Feb. 21, 2017, but not served until March 7 and required compliance by March 13.

With little time to comply with the court order and journalists’ rights in mind, Knapp’s counsel asked for the subpoena to be withdrawn. After the city did not respond, the motion to quash was filed.

Magistrate Judge George Foley granted the motion to quash and awarded attorneys’ fees April 4. The city objected to both.

On Dec. 20, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey affirmed Foley’s decision and overruled the city’s objection to quash the subpoena and award attorneys’ fees.

“The city respects the decision of the court,” said city spokesperson Sue Manteris.

Joining Forces campaign focuses on distracted driving

Boulder City Police officers will join with law enforcement agencies statewide Jan. 8-22 to focus on distracted drivers. Throughout the Joining Forces event, officers will work to urge drivers to keep their eyes on the road and put away cellphones or other items that cause distractions.

Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system.

According to the police department, you cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any nondriving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.