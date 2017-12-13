News Briefs

New concessionaire named for Katherine Landing at Lake Mohave

The National Park Service has awarded a 15-year contract to Urban Park Concessionaires to operate commercial services and facilities at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“We are pleased to announce that Urban Park Concessionaires is the new concessionaire at Katherine Landing,” said Lizette Richardson, Lake Mead National Recreation Area superintendent. “The National Park Service has invested millions to enhance the services at this popular destination. With our new private partner, we anticipate there will be even further redevelopment of the area.”

Urban Park Concessionaires, doing business as Lake Mohave Recreation Co., is based in Red Bluff, California, and has 37 years of experience in the marina and hospitality industry.

John Koeberer, CEO of Urban Park Concessionaires, said the company is “anxious” to begin revitalizing the area and plans to update the restaurant and retail facilities, increase water conservation and reduce electricity and fuel consumption. Their services will include a full-service marina with moorage, boat rentals, food and beverage, retail, fuel, campground, and other related services.

The Park Service estimates that the new contract will begin in the spring of 2018.

NDOT seeks input on rural transit plan, use of federal funding

The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking public input on its state management plan that defines how federal funding should be used for rural transit services.

The plan, which is reviewed on a regular basis to ensure any changes to programs, administration or federal regulations are reflected, outlines the objectives, policies and procedures through which federal funds are administered to Nevada’s public, tribal and private passenger transit services.

Currently, the state’s local transit services provide more than 5 million rides each year.

“Local transit services help Nevadans get to work, medical care and other services,” said Christina Borino, NDOT’s transit manager. “We welcome public and stakeholder input on the plan to administer federal funding for the local transit providers to ensure that together we meet the needs of our transit services in our rural Nevada communities.”

Each year, NDOT utilizes nearly $10 million in federal funds to support local transit, including purchasing more than 400 buses and other vehicles for service providers during the past 35 years.

The plan can be viewed and commented on at nevadadot.com. Select the “Planning” link under “Public Transit.” Comments can be made via e-mail to jmabry@dot.nv.gov by Jan. 11. Feedback should be specific to the administration of funds defined in the plan and not specific transit services.