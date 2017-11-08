News Briefs

Free hands-only CPR training is scheduled in the community

Boulder City Fire Department is offering a free hands-only CPR class at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 in the gazebo at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The class will teach participants what to do if they see someone collapse suddenly. If performed correctly, hands-only CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

Information about how to recognize a stroke and what to do will be available, as well.

Pamphlets will be provided.

A donation from San Diego Gas &Electric’s Desert Star Energy Center is underwriting costs for the session. San Diego Gas &Electric is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy, which has solar fields in the Eldorado Valley.

For more information, contact the Boulder City Fire Department at 702-293-9228.

Along with the training, the Boulder City Firefighter’s Association is holding a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov 18 in the park. All donors will receive a voucher for a free ride about the High Roller observation wheel.

Appointments can be scheduled by visiting www.bloodhero.com, using the code bcfire, or by contacting Alexander Zokas at 702-241-3435.

Homemade cookies sought for a new contest in Boulder City area

Entries are being sought for the Boulder City Review’s inaugural Christmas Cookie Contest.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies and bring them, along with a copy of the recipe, to the Boulder City Review office at 508 Nevada Way, Suite 1, by noon on Nov. 14.

The winners and their recipes will be featured in a special “Taste of the Holidays” issue on Nov. 30.

The first-place winner will receive a $50 gift card. Second- and third-place winners will be awarded a $30 and $20 gift card, respectively.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 17.

Entries will be judged on appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

Bakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees or relatives of Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc.