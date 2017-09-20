News Briefs

Rotary club starts fundraiser to aid Texas hurricane victims

Members of the Rotary Club of Boulder City are partnering with the Rotary clubs of Friendswood and Humble, Texas, to raise funds to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Members will have a booth outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, starting this week, for the next several months to collect funds.

Because of the logistics of sending items, the nonprofit club’s efforts will be strictly for cash or checks.

Checks, payable to Rotary Club of Boulder City and designated for Hurricane Harvey Relief, also can be send to the Rotary Club of Boulder City, P.O. Box 60924, Boulder City, NV 89006-0924.

Funds will be forwarded to the Texas clubs after the first of the new year so they have enough time to review applications from individuals and organizations needing assistance, said Frank Carroll, a member of the local club who is helping spearhead the fundraising efforts.

“We understand from the outset that our local Rotary club will not be able to fund all of the needs but we wish to help in this effort in a club-to-club situation rather than a faceless fund where we are unable to identify the recipients. The receiving clubs will keep us advised of the prospective recipients of the funds, and what those funds will be used for.”

Additionally, the club will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Veterans home receives award for quality care for fifth year in a row

For the fifth consecutive year, the Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City has received an award for excellence in quality care from HealthInsight, a nonprofit, community-based collaborative working to improve health and health care for patients and providers.

In order to qualify for the Quality Award, nursing homes had to rank in the top 25 percent of performers in the nation, as well as have a three or above star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The veterans home has a five-star rating, the highest possible.

“This demonstrates the commitment of our entire team to serve Nevada’s heroes,” said Administrator Linda Gelinger. “Everyone, from our health care professionals, nonclinical personnel, to our volunteers, are all dedicated to providing the best quality care to our veterans. This type of recognition doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because everyone is passionate and cares very deeply about our veterans.”

The veterans home was one of five facilities in Nevada to be honored.

“All five of the nursing homes receiving the Quality Award show a passionate commitment to person-centered care and development of systematic performance improvement,” said aid Donna Thorson, HealthInsight Nevada senior project manager.