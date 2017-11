Meeting for audit committee rescheduled for Thursday, Nov. 30

The audit review committee meeting scheduled for today has been rescheduled for Nov. 30. It will take place at 10 a.m. in the large conference room in City Hall, 401 California Ave.

For any questions, contact Lorene Krumm, city clerk, at 702-293-9208 or lkrumm@bcnv.org.