News Brief

Motion granted in suit against city

On Tuesday, Judge Victor Miller approved attorney Stephen Stubbs’ motion to compel discovery in the case against local resident John Hunt, who was arrested last year by Boulder City police Sgt. John Glenn on several charges, including obstructing traffic and resisting arrest after he repeatedly walked back and forth in a marked crosswalk protesting a police-sanctioned pedestrian enforcement detail.

Assistant City Attorney Gary Booker was ordered to give Stubbs the identities of everyone involved in the safety exercise, all radio traffic pertaining to Hunt, a copy of the report submitted by the Boulder City Police Department after the exercise, and additional dash cam video.

In his motion, Stubbs said Booker “flatly refused” to give him any more information and would not look into any more information that the Nevada Highway Patrol might have. A pretrial hearing for Hunt is scheduled for Dec. 5.