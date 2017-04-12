Posted 

News Brief

News Brief

8352191_web1_bcr-news-brief-boat-fire-apr13-17_8352191.jpg
National Park Service National Park Service rangers and fire fighters discovered a Dodge pickup truck towing a 27-foot-long boat on a trailer fully engulfed in flames on the launch ramp at Callville Bay at Lake Mead National Recreation Area after receiving a call around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

News Brief

8352191_web1_bcr-news-brief-boat-fire2-apr13-17_8352191.jpg
National Park Service The courtesy dock adjacent to the launch ramp at Callville Bay at Lake Mead National Recreation Area sustained some damaged after a truck, boat and trailer were destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.

Boat, pickup truck destroyed

after fire at Callville Bay

A pickup truck towing a 27-foot long boat on a trailer caught was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon on a launch ramp at Callville Bay on Lake Mead.

According to the National Park Service, the fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. to the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center. Rangers and firefighters responded and found a Dodge pickup truck, the boat and the trailer engulfed in flames.

Two people had minor injuries but refused care.

The fire was under control around 2:30 p.m. The courtesy dock near the ramp was considerably damaged and is being pulled from the water for assessment. Maintenance crews will move a temporary dock to the launch area while the damaged one is being repaired.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Services at the Callville Bay Marina, including boat rentals, remain open.