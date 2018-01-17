New text service lets victims seek help safely

By now you may have heard the dispatch center here is beginning the process of receiving 911 reports via text message in situations where it may not be safe for the caller to speak. This is primarily a safety issue concern and allows the reporting party to get officers en route to their location expeditiously.

We respectfully request that the public limit their contact via text to safety issues only. It is much more time-consuming to text and wait for a response to enter the information into our computer system that communicates directly with the officers.

This feature may also be of use in situations where the caller has hearing impairment.

The system is new, and not all carriers are communicating this way yet, but it has definite features that will be of use in particular situations. Anyone who has tried to make a voice 911 call from a cellular phone will be able to tell you that the calls often go to larger agencies and must be rerouted to our center. This can cost valuable time and result in a much larger chance for miscommunication.

Please be sure to advise family members of this very useful feature so they are aware in the rare event where personal safety is a primary concern.

Jan. 4. Accident: Numerous calls received in regard to a semitruck and trailer accident outside our jurisdiction at 8:28 a.m. in the area of mile marker 3 on U.S. Highway 93 in Arizona.

Accident: The caller reports a sign near Dairy Queen has damaged her vehicle at 8:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Thought for the day: 911 calls hit the closest tower, and sometimes that is nowhere near the actual event.

Jan. 5. Assist: The driver underestimated the miles the vehicle could go with the fuel light on at 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and Temple Rock Road.

Suspicious: The house is dark, and the vehicle door in the driveway is standing open at 10:43 p.m. in the 700 block of Christina Drive.

Thought for the day: Prevention, not investigation, of crime is sometimes the order of the day.

Jan. 6. Traffic hazard: The big-rig driver decides he is going the wrong way and attempts to cut across the median at 4:05 a.m. in the area of mile marker 10 on U.S. 93.

Suspicious: The man walking down the cul-de-sac is carrying luggage and yelling to himself at 11:02 a.m. in the 1300 block of Alpine Drive.

Thought for the day: There are a few mentally disabled individuals in town who are often out and about on foot and act differently than expected but are intending no harm.

Jan. 7. Assist other jurisdiction: An overturned semitruck and trailer just outside our jurisdiction elicits a call for assistance from another agency at 8:35 a.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and Lakeshore Road.

Family disturbance: One party is locked out and is eventually trespassed at 9:29 p.m. in the 500 block of Elm Street.

Thought for the day: The overturned vehicle caused quite a traffic snafu for the morning.

Jan. 8. Hit and run accident: The palm tree appears to have been the loser in this meet-up at 8 a.m. in the 700 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Threats: The new heartthrob isn’t thrilled with the stories being told about the ex and has now made threats of bodily harm at 11:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Thought for the day: Whatever happened to understanding that one side of the story doesn’t make it the story?

Jan. 9. Welfare: The relative is concerned about statements made by a elderly family member that sound negative at 12:46 p.m. in the 1300 block of Saddle Lane.

Family disturbance: The divorce isn’t final, but one party is trying to remove a travel trailer that the other party is residing in at 2:52 p.m. in the 600 block of Marina Drive.

Jan. 10. Traffic: The parties in the car seem to have a protective order against each other from another state at 1:17 a.m. in the area of mile marker 6 on U.S. 93.

Reckless: The caller is concerned when another driver seems to be suffering road rage, and he is concerned for his safety at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Buchanan and Adams boulevards.

Thought for the day: The correct thing to do when someone is following you or otherwise driving recklessly is to call the police department and drive to our station at 1005 Arizona St.

Call(s) of the week: Soliciting: The caller reports a rude man and woman going door-to-door trying to do small jobs with no permits and driving recklessly from their housing area. Officers make contact with the subjects and find that not only is their vehicle registration suspended, but the driver’s license is suspended and there are warrants from another jurisdiction. Both the vehicle and the driver are on their way to incarceration, and the passenger isn’t a happy camper (still) at 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the area of Gingerwood Drive and U.S. 93.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.