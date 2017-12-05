New evidence found in ‘crosswalk protest’ case; hearing set

New evidence has been presented in the city’s case against John Hunt, a Boulder City resident who was arrested on several charges after he repeatedly walked back and forth in a marked crosswalk protesting a police-sanctioned pedestrian enforcement event in June 2016.

Judge Victor Miller has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for 10 a.m. Dec. 20 to determine if there is ample evidence to to move forward with a motion to dismiss.

During the hearing, witnesses for both sides of the case will testify under oath, allowing Miller to hear about existing evidence as well as new evidence from the Nevada Highway Patrol that was obtained by the defense at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Full details about the hearing will appear in Thursday’s Boulder City Review.