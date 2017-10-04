Leave visitors with good impression of city

It’s really true; fall is finally here. The true test is the arrival of the Art in the Park weekend. The city will be hosting hundreds of vendors and visitors, and we hope it will prove to be the best one yet.

With the influx of people come multiple issues, and I thought I might address a few. 1. The public street is just that: Public. People will be parking in front of homes, businesses and even sometimes where they are not supposed to. It is not all right for residents to pile lawn chairs, cones or other items on the public street in order to “reserve” their parking spots.

2. There will be hundreds of people on foot and in vehicles. Some are ordinary and some extraordinary in appearance. Please report actual suspicious activity and not based on the color of hair, type of dress or race of the subjects.

3. Traffic will be a mess, streets will be closed, shops will be crowded and it’s best that we remember that many of those people will be bringing much-needed revenue into our small town. The vendors rely on our hospitality and patience to make it a positive experience for all parties involved. They pay for their sales areas, eat in local establishments, put gas in their cars and stay in our hotels.

The visitors linger in the area, and for many, this is a first taste of our beautiful city. Let’s make it a good one. With the highly anticipated completion of Interstate 11, it will benefit us all to be good hosts.

We’re here if you need us, and let’s try to be just a little more thoughtful of each other.

Sept. 21. Suspicious: The caller believes illegal activity is happening in the bathroom when a man and woman entered the same side and have not emerged at 3:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Yucca Street.

DUI: The man is trying to show his dog the Hoover Dam but seems to have made a wrong turn at 12:24 p.m. in the 2500 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: The hint (if you’re not intoxicated) is the dirt road.

Sept. 22. Suspicious: The caller reports loud “pounding” for an extended time at 2:13 p.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Auto theft: Both vehicles are missing from the garage along with the neighbor’s very heavy lawn ornament at 7:18 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pueblo Drive.

Thought for the day: Another good example of why it’s important to secure and lock all doors and keep keys in a separate location.

Sept. 23. DUI: At the end of the party it’s still good to have a sober driver at 12:53 a.m. in the 1500 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

DUI: The night is alive — with the sound of sirens at 1:14 a.m. in the area of mile marker 10 on U.S. Highway 93.

Thought for the day: Evidently, it is the night to celebrate.

Sept. 24. Trespass: The subject is trespassing, but the caller only wants their pants back at 10:52 a.m. in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Accident: The accident is minor, but the vehicle seems to be securely stuck on a road sign in the area of U.S. 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Thought for the day: I’m not totally sure, but I think I would just donate the pants before I would call the police to retrieve them.

Sept. 25. Trespass violation: Juveniles who previously trespassed are on the property throwing rocks at 5:11 p.m. in the 700 block of Adams Boulevard.

Assist other jurisdiction: The driver is cited for driving while suspended; however, the Henderson Police Department isn’t so generous on their warrant at 11:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: The juveniles are located and cited for violations on the trespass.

Sept. 26. Alarm: The alarm is activated, and the cats are to blame at 12:54 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue G.

Civil: The caller states her friend abandoned her in Las Vegas and after hitching a ride back to town cannot get into the friend’s residence at 4:42 p.m. in the 1300 block of Georgia Avenue.

Thought for the day: Again, the hint might be inferred when they leave you in another city.

Sept. 27. Civil: The uncivil breakup continues with one half taking the common vehicle while the other party is in the store shopping at 9:49 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Disturbance: The woman is wearing only a shirt and is in the middle of the street yelling about an elbow injury at 11:23 a.m. in the 600 block of Mount Blackburn Lane.

Thought for the day: Be sure to put on your shoes (at least) if you have to run outside looking for help.

Call(s) of the week: This week proved to be prime time for multiple domestic-related calls. During many of these calls, small children were put in the middle of adult fighting. Come on, folks, these kids didn’t ask to get put in these adult situations. Have a little class and behave like responsible adults.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.