Interstate 11 bringing changes by the end of the month

The partial opening of Interstate 11 will happen by the end of this month!

Granted, it’s just roughly 2 miles of the new road, but it’s a good start.

Drivers will be directed onto the new section near Railroad Pass Casino and will extend on to the new flyover bridge connecting U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 95.

Southbound travelers will, temporarily, have to pass the casino and ‘backtrack’ about one mile to access those facilities. Northbound drivers will not yet transition to the new lanes but will be slightly redirected from the existing pattern to better accommodate the construction activities.

The second segment is scheduled to open by the end of December, with the final section expected to be complete by June 2018. Heads up, folks — keep your eyes open for even MORE new and exciting changes in the route home. ☺

Thursday, 13. Reckless: The caller reports a vehicle jumped the curb and ran over the sidewalk and bushes on the corner before disappearing down the alley at 11:59 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Nevada Way.

Battery: The caller reports being battered by a subject he can identify at 10:09 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: One of my gramma’s favorite jokes was: ‘If you don’t like how I drive, stay off the sidewalk.’ Maybe it wasn’t so much a joke!

Friday, 14. Suspicious: A report of the shed light on and the door standing open in a very spooky location at 1:32 a.m. in the 500 block of Adams Blvd.

Suspicious: The bike and attached trailer looks strange but the small dog alongside looks alarming at 7:00 p.m. in the area of mile marker 48 on U.S. Highway 95.

Thought for the Day: The bike rider assures us he and his K-9 passenger are fine, and they are just taking a rest and water break on their way to Las Vegas.

Saturday, 15. Suspicious: There appears to be someone asleep in the vehicle with their feet out the window at 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nevada Way.

Family Disturbance: One party misses the part where the other party is leaving in the vehicle and states they now have a run-over foot at 11:13 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C.

Thought for the Day: The subject in the vehicle assures us that he is just resting up for his impending kayak trip!

Sunday, 16. Disturbance: Report of a bloody and violent subject running around outside that has bitten someone at 8:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Blvd.

Family disturbance: Two of the three didn’t realize they were in parallel relationships and aren’t very happy about it at 6:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Sixth St.

Thought for the Day: It’s a fact that drugs kill brain cells, and it seems the worst offenders don’t have all that many to lose!!

Monday, 17. DUI: The driver has an open container, weapon and WAY too much on-board to be mobile at 3:59 a.m. in the 1200 block of Industrial Rd.

Trespass: Officers are able to serve a trespass on a subject from earlier in the evening at 3:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona St.

Thought for the day: I’ve heard about “hiding in plain sight,” but across from the station is probably not the best choice!

Tuesday, 18. Animal: The K-9 was able to escape several times and bite an officer but was successfully taken into custody at 6:33 p.m. in the 1200 block of Avenue I.

Vagrant: Reports of a vagrant sleeping next to a mailbox at 6:58 p.m. in the 400 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Good job to the residents and officers in the K-9 capture!

Wednesday, 19. Suspicious: The outside light on the house flashing on and off has the neighbor concerned at 3:06 a.m. in the area of Bronco Road and Saddle Lane.

Suspicious: The female asked for a cigarette and then tried to sell a set of golf clubs at 6:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Blvd.

Thought for the day: Selling golf clubs in the near dark in a parking lot after bumming a cigarette is a tiny bit unusual and almost yells, “STOLEN PROPERTY!”

Call of the week: The somewhat breathless and totally humorless caller states she has a jumping rattlesnake on her front porch and needs it removed NOW. The ACO arrives and spots the Red Racer (who is appropriately named), and he evades capture for over 24 hours before held at bay in the garage by the son at 7:59 a.m. in the double-digit block of Wyoming St. on 7/13-14/17.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizens Academy.