Historic preservation focus of workshop

The Boulder City Historic Committee and the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation are holding their annual historic preservation workshop on Saturday.

According to Steve Daron, chairman of the Boulder City Historic Committee, the workshop will begin at 9 p.m. with check-in. The first session begins an hour later and features speaker Ray Turner, who will discuss tile and stone restoration and preserving Boulder City’s unique interior tile charm.

Daron said the second workshop begins at 11 a.m. during which the Boulder City Historic Committee and Boulder City History and Arts Foundation will talk about their current activities as well as taking a survey about people’s feelings about historic preservation.

The keynote speaker, Roger Shoaff, general manager of the Boulder Dam Hotel, will talk about Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum and its walking tour during lunch. After which, he will take attendees on the audio tour downtown.

Admission to the workshop is free; it will take place at the Elaine Kay Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.