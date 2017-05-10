Posted 

Historic preservation focus of workshop

Lorene Krumm The Boulder City Historic Committee awards its 2017 Boulder City Historic Preservation Award the Sun Dial Park Walkway Restoration Project at 620 Nevada Way in recognition of the detail oriented replacement of the flagstone walkways in the 1930 era park. On hand for the presentation were Linda Graham, sitting. Second row, from left, Councilman Cam Walker, Mayor Rod Woodbury, Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, Councilman Ron Shuman. Third row, from left, Public Works Director Scott Hansen, Councilman Duncan McCoy, Boulder City Historic Committee Chair Steve Daron, and Vice Chair Keirnan McManus.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear
Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Historic Committee and the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation are holding their annual historic preservation workshop on Saturday.

According to Steve Daron, chairman of the Boulder City Historic Committee, the workshop will begin at 9 p.m. with check-in. The first session begins an hour later and features speaker Ray Turner, who will discuss tile and stone restoration and preserving Boulder City’s unique interior tile charm.

Daron said the second workshop begins at 11 a.m. during which the Boulder City Historic Committee and Boulder City History and Arts Foundation will talk about their current activities as well as taking a survey about people’s feelings about historic preservation.

The keynote speaker, Roger Shoaff, general manager of the Boulder Dam Hotel, will talk about Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum and its walking tour during lunch. After which, he will take attendees on the audio tour downtown.

Admission to the workshop is free; it will take place at the Elaine Kay Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

