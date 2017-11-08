The Harbor offers safe place for guidance, more

Las Vegas has a new resource available to youth ages 17 and under called The Harbor.

The main purpose is as a Juvenile Assessment Center. The mission of The Harbor is to provide a safe place for guidance and to be responsive to the well-being of youth, families, victims and the community by providing meaningful services to youth and families and address their immediate needs.

Various providers have partnered with The Harbor to provide tutoring, mentoring, drug education, conflict resolution, anger control, social skills training, job skills development, counseling sessions, cognitive behavioral therapy and a variety of other programs.

All youth will be screened to identify any mental health and/or therapeutic needs. The Harbor staff can provide a range of behavioral health services such as face-to-face interventions, service linkage as well as reducing behavioral health symptoms, substance use and/or abuse, personal distress and stabilizing recipients and/or families to their highest level of functioning.

Their services are strength-based and utilize the identified strengths and assets of each youth to address behavioral health symptoms. When possible, youth are treated in the context of their family.

Services are family-centered, taking into account the families’ unique system, culture and wishes as to how treatment can best address each youth’s concerns. These services are provided in a culturally competent manner with respect for cultural and ethnic diversity.

Services are tailored to the unique needs of each youth and are based on an individualized plan of care. Youth may be referred to community providers when appropriate. Other services provided by The Harbor are snacks, basic hygiene products and clothing for those who might be in need.

More information is available at www.theharborlv.com or by calling 702-455-6912. The Harbor is located at 651 N. Pecos Road, Building F in Las Vegas next to the Family Court building. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Oct. 26. Noise: The neighbors truly don’t appreciate the enthusiasm of the young worker who blasts the train horn every morning when leaving work at 6:56 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive. DUI: The driver isn’t as think as you drunk he is at 11:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive. Thought for the day: It’s Ville for a doubleheader today!!

Oct. 27. Assist Other Agency: The subject is slightly under the speed of sound, however, the two “No Bail” Warrants are a sure winner for a Metro Meet-up at 8:38 a.m. in the area of mile marker 35 on U.S. Highway 95. Suspicious: The caller states a person is lying on the ground with their feet and shopping cart in the roadway at 5:59 p.m. in the area of Arizona Street and Birch Street. Thought for the Day: Not sure who would find camping behind businesses in the middle of town a good idea!

Oct. 28. DUI: The “walk and turn” is the newest form of exercise after the party at 8:58 p.m. in the area of Quartzite Road and Nevada Way. DUI: LOTS of opportunities for folks to exercise their right to remain silent tonight at 11:34 p.m. in the area of the Overpass on U.S. Highway 93. Thought for the Day: Another day of profits in alcohol sales!

Oct. 29. Suspicious: Several people receive threats from an “interesting-looking” fellow carrying two bricks at 2:26 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C. Disturbance: The caller requests assistance with a subject in his vehicle who is uncooperative at 3:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nevada Hwy. Thought for the Day: The Uber driver GLADLY relinquishes his customer to Lyft, but they too decline, so now a friend is en route for the pickled passenger!

Oct. 30. Animal: The caller advises there is a snake in the shed at 12:54 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lynwood Street. DUI w/Accident: Several calls on a vehicle vs. a tree, and it appears the tree is on the losing end of the deal at 8:02 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Birch Street. Thought for the Day: The single most effective deterrent for driving intoxicated might be a video of the field sobriety tests and booking process!!

Oct. 31. Suspicious: It appears the subject lying in the road might have been removing foliage from the neighbor’s yard and is now taking a rest (?) at 6:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Potosi Street. Suspicious: The caller states there is a male outside yelling obscenities, but he explains it’s the probe in his body that causes this phenomenon at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Hotel Plaza and Arizona Street. Thought for the Day: The “unconfirmed gardener” states that sobriety is not required to accomplish the task at hand.

Nov. 1. Suspicious: The caller believes the male in the desert is making weapons from rocks he has collected at 2:28 p.m. in the 100 block of Forest Lane. Assist: The caller said he found an old pair of handcuffs and tried them on and now cannot get them off at 4:34 p.m. in the 1300 block of Yucca Street.

Thought for the Day: The male in the desert advises that he has had a bad day and finds collecting and throwing rocks is a good way to “let off steam!”

Call(s) of the Week: Threats: The male readily admits that he has “shared” photos of a naked nature on social media and now has turned a little “shy” when the other party threatens to publish them at 7:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street on 10/28/17.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizens Academy.