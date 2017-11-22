Giving thanks: From family and pets to education and doughnuts, local children have much to celebrate

The Boulder City Review stopped by Mitchell and King elementary schools and Garrett Junior High School to ask children what they are thankful for this season.

Cruz Hernandez, 5 years old

My mom because she’s my teacher.

Quincy Petersen, 5 years old

My cat, Simba.

Gwen Shiner, 5 years old

Hearts inside of you because when you exercise they bump inside of you.

Rainey Easter, 6 years old

My sister, Lily, because she saves room on her bed so I can sleep on the other side.

Nila Shiner, 7 years old

I’m thankful for my friends because if I didn’t have any friends, I wouldn’t be able to play with them at recess.

Hanna Tibbs, 7 years old

I’m thankful that I get to spend time with my family because I like seeing my family, and I don’t get to see them that much. I’m going to get to see a lot of my family.

Talya Huntsman, 7 years old

I’m thankful for my family because I don’t get to see a lot of them so much. I have a pet, Bailey, a dog. She’s a pretty dog. We play fetch in the backyard.

Claire Hoover, 8 years old

My friends and my family. My dog. His name is Charley. We play with him, and my sister makes treats for him. I’m thankful for my teacher, Mrs. Gomez. She’s the best.

Kennedy Steckelberg, 8 years old

My family and my house. Doughnuts because I love them. I had a doughnut birthday party when I was 6. I like all of them except for the ones with jelly.

Emily Traasdahl, 9 years old

My family. My mom and my dad. They take care of me, and they help me. My dog. His name is Jake. I play with him, tug-of-war. Jake usually wins.

Alex Polak, 9 years old

My family because my mom and dad help me all the time. Also Six Flags (Magic Mountain). I go to Six Flags every year with my family. My favorite ride is Tatsu. It’s a flying coaster.

Trishelle Steckelberg, 11 years old

Well food, obviously, and my friends and family. I’m also thankful for my teachers and everyone who has been nice to me. I’m also thankful for my dog, Sugar. We go on walks sometimes. We travel with her but not very often. When we travel, she stays at our friends who have dogs. When we drop her off there, she has all these dog friends.

Preston Reynolds, 13 years old

I’m thankful that I get to spend time with my family, that we have money to buy food, and that I have a good education.

Mary Henderson, 13 years old

I’m thankful for my family. If I’m feeling down, my family helps me with it. I’m thankful for my friends because they get me through tough times. Mostly, I’m thankful for my sister because she helps me so much. If a test at school doesn’t go the way I want, she’ll help me get through it.

Samantha Bahde, 13 years old

I’m thankful for my family and my dog, Bailey. My family is one of the best things in my life. … They are always there for me. Bailey is like my best friend. We go to the park with him and play fetch with him. Every night I run around my block, and he goes with me.

Jagar Darling, 14 years old

I’m thankful for friends, family, education and sports. My family and friends help me through hard times. Without an education, I wouldn’t be able to do much, and sports also helps me get through tough times.