Explorers provide hands-on career guidance

The Law Enforcement Exploring Program is a voluntary, hands-on career development and exploration program sponsored by the Boulder City Police Department in conjunction with the Learning for Life Program of the Boy Scouts of America. The program offers an opportunity to learn about the Boulder City Police Department and the duties of a police officer.

Participants ride with police officers on patrol and receive instruction in a variety of police procedures, such as arrest techniques, building searches, evidence collection, firearms training, report writing and vehicle stops.

Explorers participate in community events and department activities, including parades and Drug Abuse Resistance Education functions. They also attend law enforcement competitions with other Explorer posts and learn the everyday roles of police officers.

Applicants must be 14-20 years of age; be currently attending high school or have graduated or obtained a GED; be of good moral character with no arrests or convictions for serious offenses or multiple minor offenses; maintain a C average or better while attending school; and be drug, chemical and alcohol free. They also must, most of all, have a desire to learn and have fun.

Explorers attend bimonthly training classes and meetings.

Exploring is all about helping young adults make a more informed decision about future careers and determine if a particular career is the right one for them. Typically, a young adult will either get involved, learn about a career and decide to pursue it or learn enough about the career to determine it’s not the right fit for him or her.

It’s better to learn as a young adult that is a career is not for you than after spending lots of money on an education only to then discover you don’t like the career.

Exploring leaders volunteer their time to provide real-world career experiences. Exploring is not about lectures and slide shows; it’s about gaining practical experience in a career field. The result is a program of activities that helps youth pursue their special interests, grow and develop.

Advisers for the Boulder City Explorers are officer Scott Pastore, detective Craig Tomao and officer Tom Perkins.

For more information, contact Sgt. Pastore at spastore@bcnv.org or 702-293 9224, or visit Exploring.lvacbsa.org and exploringyourcareer.com.