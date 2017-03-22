Explorer program benefits participants, community

Law Enforcement Exploring provides educational training programs for young adults on the purposes, mission and objectives of law enforcement. The program provides career orientation experiences, leadership opportunities and community service activities.

Popular Exploring careers include police officers, sheriffs, federal agents, state police/highway patrol, probation officers, military police and corrections officers. Law Enforcement Exploring combines classroom training with ride-alongs in police vehicles, pistol shooting, community policing and more.

Explorers will learn important leadership skills, gain respect for police officers, develop new personal skills, improve their marksmanship, learn law enforcement protocols and participate in hands-on projects to give them a real feel for whether this career is the right one for them. They will network with professionals who work in these careers daily — who use the latest technology, are aware of emerging trends and know what it takes to get into college for their specific career — learn about the educational requirements for a career in law enforcement and receive tangible advice on steps they can take to prepare and position for a successful career.

Exploring will be one of the best opportunities for the youth of the community. Companies benefit because the program cultivates future employees, affects the educational process, prepares young adults for transitioning from school to work, develops future responsible and caring adults, improves teamwork and shows a visible commitment to the welfare of the community.

Employees benefit by increased realization that we are all responsible for molding today’s youth and tomorrow’s leaders; greater job awareness; opportunity for greater community involvement; enhanced communication, planning and program development skills; and increased initiative.

Youth participants benefit from practical, real-world career experiences and insight; stimulated interest in continuous education; building leadership, self-confidence and problem-solving skills; establishing cooperative relationships between adults and youth; and community service.

It has five areas of emphasis: career opportunities with real-world career skills; leadership experience; life skills, including conflict resolution, problem-solving and relationship skills; citizenship, including learning the democratic process and respect for others; and character education and ethical decision-making.

The Exploring program also offers several scholarships.

The program is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 20. Those interested in learning more about Post 198 through the Boulder City Police Department can contact Sgt. Scott Pastore at spastore@bcnv.org, 702-293-9224 or visit http://Exploring.lvacbsa.org.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.