Dam to be closed Monday for fashion show

Hoover Dam will be closed for several hours on Monday morning for the J Summer Fashion Show, in which Jessica Minh Anh will turn the dam into a catwalk and premiere haute couture and creative fashion collections.

The closure is scheduled from 7-9:30 a.m.

Five years ago Minh Anh started using iconic structures for this type of event by transforming London’s Tower Bridge.

“I’m always drawn to spectacular megastructures, especially those that benefit mankind,” she said of why she choose the dam. “Hoover Dam controls floods while providing water and electricity to millions of homes. It is truly a monument of human accomplishment against the rules of nature. I cannot think of a better venue to celebrate the best of modern architecture, culture, fashion and technology.”

This show is Minh Anh’s second in which she combined renewable energy and fashion. Her first was on a top of a solar-powered catwalk in Spain.

She also has done shows at the Eiffel Tower, One World Trade Center and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.

Designers at Monday’s show are from all over the world and include Peruvian artist Ani Alvarez Calderon, Turkish haute couturier Gulnur Gunes, Pakistan designer Syeda Amera and New York designer Cristina Sabatini.