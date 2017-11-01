Community support makes mounted officers job easier

This week will be the last of my series on the Boulder City Mounted Police and Posse.

Odie, Boulder City’s first mounted police equine, was specifically trained for the job and is particularly suited for this kind of work. Like most mounted units around the country, officers own their own horses and supply all the needed equipment, feed, medical care and extras. They receive no additional pay for this position but often receive support from their community providing vital feed, supplements, equipment and/or donations.

It is a great way for benefactors to invest in their communities and be on the cutting edge of safety in an untraditional setting.

Like the Regulators of times past, law enforcement and horsemanship go hand in hand. Horses were the first off-road vehicles and were instrumental in the taming of the wild West (and East).

If you find yourself interested in assisting the Boulder City Mounted Police and Posse in any way, please contact Officer Scott Pastore at 702-293-9224, ext. 331. Please do not drop off donations at this time without contacting Pastore for details.

Pastore, Odie and the posse want to extend their heartfelt appreciation for all the gratitude and support this community has shown the program and law enforcement in general thus far.

Oct. 19. Suspicious: The caller reports seeing an awfully small juvenile walking along the truck route not going the correct direction for attending school in the near future at 7:56 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Vehicle burglary: A person attending a funeral returns to find a window smashed out and a number of items missing from the vehicle at 12:31 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Several vehicles have been the targets of smash-and-grab burglaries. Do not leave valuables in the vehicle (hidden or otherwise).

Oct. 20. Animal: The residents advise that the postal carrier will not deliver their mail because of a dog that was seen loose in the area, and the only report that can be located is one listing a dog of unknown description coming from an unknown area at 2:23 p.m. in the 300 block of Nevada Way.

Juvenile disturbance: A group of juveniles is running amok, ringing doorbells and running away at 7:32 p.m. in the area of Fifth Street and Avenue G.

Thought for the day: Most of these kids don’t realize how karma works and that they will someday be a recipient of these same types of pranks.

Oct. 21. Keep the peace: The rolling domestic disturbance ends in front of the station, and two women opt to find other transportation arrangements at 4:22 p.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Noise: The night is young, but the music is just too loud at 10:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Yates Lane.

Thought for the day: All roads lead back to Kingman eventually. However, it’s a long way on foot.

Oct. 22. Family disturbance: The caller reports an ongoing issue of yelling nearby at 8:43 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Traffic hazard: A cooler full of someone’s lunch is now spread all over the roadway at 12:19 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Elm Street.

Oct. 23. Lost property: The caller reports a lost wallet that contained cards that are now being used by someone else at 11:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Domestic: Both parties are inebriated, and one (not the one calling) shows signs of battery at 7:25 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue G.

Thought for the day: Being the No. 1 caller doesn’t ensure you’ll be the big winner in this situation.

Oct. 24. Civil matter: The caller wants to report that someone has been drilling holes in a nearby tree trying to kill it at 8:32 a.m. in the 700 block of Kendall Lane.

Suspicious: The caller states that they interrupted an amorous connection in the alley, and multiple parties, including a juvenile, have now moved out of the area at 8:23 p.m. in the area of Avenue B and New Mexico Street.

Thought for the day: And the winner of the be a bad example to a younger sibling contest is …

Oct. 25. Animal: The caller wants to report a rattlesnake on the sidewalk at 12:31 p.m. in the area of Marita Drive and El Camino Way.

Drugs: The elderly caller wants to report the smell of narcotics at 1:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Medical Park Drive.

Thought for the day: The snake has been the victim of a pair of Goodyear tires but is still alive and not real happy about it.

Call(s) of the week: Assist other agency: As most of you know, Metropolitan Police Department officer Charleston Hartfield was laid to rest in a beautiful ceremony on Oct. 20. The officer was transported to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery along with a procession fitting the gravity of the situation. Because of this, many of you were inconvenienced in some way from your normal routines, be it travel route, services or a thousand other ways.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to each of you who made this sad day just a little better for everyone involved. The vast majority of folks who contacted us with questions or concerns were overwhelmingly supportive and made our jobs just a little bit easier. From the folks lining the roadway with flags to the impromptu salutes as the officer passed by, it was just one more example of what makes this town — and the people in it — so wonderful!

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with the Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.