Clarification

A file photo from 2014 accompanied a May 25 article about Mitchell Elementary School being designated as a Title 1 school. There was no intention to imply that the people featured in the photograph were part of the reason for the new designation. The Boulder City Review apologizes if anyone misinterpreted a connection between the two elements of the news article.

The Boulder City Review corrects its errors. Please contact us if you believe you have identified an error in the newspaper. Call Hali Bernstein Saylor at 702-586-9523 or email her at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com.