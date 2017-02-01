City will never seek gift card to pay utility bills

January 19. Suspicious: The caller states the men were outside yelling, and one dropped his pants when asked what the problem was at 5:10 a.m. in the area of Jeri and Elsa lanes.

Fraud: The caller states he believes he might have been the victim of fraud when advised his utility bill was late at 10:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: There is no time where the city will ask you for a gift card in exchange for utility payments.

January 20. Traffic: The officer smells an unmistakable odor when approaching the car, and the most stone-faced denial is not sufficient today at 2:59 p.m. in the 800 block of Adams Boulevard.

Traffic: A vehicle is doing burnouts when the officer drives by at 9:42 p.m. in the 1900 block of Buchanan Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Sometimes the look on the driver’s face is priceless.

January 21. Assist: The caller believes there might be someone in the attic despite the only known access being inside the home at 9:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C.

Family disturbance: The woman has had enough and has decided to take her suitcase and walk to Tonopah at 2:19 p.m. in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court.

Thought for the day: It takes an act of Congress to get me to walk around the block. I’m not sure what it would take to get me convinced of that distance.

January 22. Accident: The officers request a tow truck and advise it will be the only blue Ford Ranger that is perched on the hood of a Mazda Miata in the area at 1:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Nevada Highway.

Assault: The road-rage situation ends with a woman punched several times in the face at 1:57 p.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The correct number to call is 911 and not to get out of the vehicle until officers arrive.

January 23. Suspended driver’s license: The driver with no license, no registration, no insurance and no hope this vehicle won’t get towed along with a slew of citations is not happy when agencies “join forces” all over the valley for enforcement at 11:02 at Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Trespass: The story begins with “there are these two people fighting in a bar,” but the end to this one comes with a trespass issued at 3:57 p.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Joining Forces happens several times a month and you can encounter unfamiliar officers anywhere.

January 24. Family disturbance: The yelling has stopped by the time officers arrive, but they advise against the move out plan until later in the day at 3:04 a.m. in the area of New Mexico Drive and Utah Street.

Traffic: The unlucky speeder gets a bonus added to the total due having decided the hands-free device was for everyone else at 2:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Thought for the day: Just about every car out on the road today has someone driving and holding a phone. It’s not a new law folks.

January 25. Animal: The sheep are once again preening themselves near the roadway, gathering a following of previously mobile autos at 11:36 a.m. in the area of Ville Drive and U.S. Highway 93.

Welfare check: The woman and kids are all doing fine at 7:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Montera Lane.

Thought for the day: Divorce and child custody cases just bring out the best in some people’s behavior.

Call of the week: Suspicious: The caller states the man has been asked to leave but he will not and is now entertaining them singing Cher songs at 5:19 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 900 block of Adams Boulevard.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.