BREAKING: City official expected to sign ethics violation agreement

Boulder City Administrative Officer Bryce Boldt is expected to appear before the Nevada Commission on Ethics on Wednesday morning where he will sign a stipulated agreement for “willful violation” of state law saying he used his position and government property for personal and financial gain.

The complaint against Boldt alleges he used city property as a place to stay after selling his Las Vegas home and purchasing a residence in Arizona.

The agreement states he will be fined $1,000. This in addition to the approximately $1,500 loss in salary and benefits after former City Manager David Fraser suspended Boldt for two days in May when he admitted using a city facility for personal reasons.

According to the ethics commission’s agreement, Boldt waived his right to a panel determination of the violation complaint and acknowledged “that credible evidence establishes just and sufficient cause for the commission to render an opinion.”

This is a developing story. Full details of the agreement will appear in the Jan. 18 issue of the Boulder City Review.

