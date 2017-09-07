Boulder City has a new community development director; Mays starts working on Sept. 18

Boulder City has hired a new community development director, Michael Mays, who will start the position on Sept. 18.

Mays is coming from Woodridge, Illinois, where he served as the village’s community development director.

“My wife and I have been visiting the Southwest for the past twenty years,” he said. “We love the climate, culture and outdoor amenities offered in Southern Nevada.”

Woodridge’s population is approximately 33,000 people. It is a suburb of Chicago, east of Naperville, and the home of the Pabst Brewing Company.

“With the Boulder City job opportunity, I saw similarities to Woodridge in terms of quality of life and the commitment made by residents to be part of the process to help make a great community,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know and serving the residents and businesses of Boulder City.”

As the community development director in Boulder City, Mays will be in charge of planning and zoning and building inspections, plus redevelopment and urban design.

Bryce Boldt is the city’s interim director of community development. He took over for past director Brok Armentrout, who was reassigned as the special projects coordinator in May.